Last week, the Netherlands was shaken by the murder of 17-year-old Lisa, who was violently killed on Tuesday night while cycling home from a night out in Amsterdam with friends.

Her death has sparked outrage across the country and brought to light the ongoing conversation about violence against women in the Netherlands.

marking one week since Lisa’s death, Amsterdam’s nightclubs and the A’DAM tower will be illuminated on Tuesday night to raise awareness for violence against women.

Right to the night

According to the NOS, the nightclubs and tower will be illuminated with the colour orange. Orange is used by the UN to raise awareness about the violence women face across the world.

The clubs will also project the words “Recht op de nacht” (right to the night) across their venues.

These are the words that many of us have seen across our Instagrams over the past few days, and are taken from an Instagram post written by Dutch author, Nienke ‘s Gravemade.

The post was shared widely, saying, among other things: “I claim the night. I claim the streets. I demand that the fear be shifted. I demand 24 hours in my day. I demand that 17-year-old girls come home safely.”

This initiative was organised by Amsterdam’s Night Mayor Freek Wallagh, along with the Amsterdam Club Consultation. The action will start at 10 PM on Tuesday night.

We claim the night

Another message is also spreading across the country through the use of billboards. Many advertisements near stations and along motorways are displaying the message “Wij eisen de nacht op” (we claim the night).

Speaking with NU.nl, organiser Danique de Jong says, “Now we have to keep talking about it and make some progress. We need to offer men perspectives for action. Because it’s a male-dominated issue.”

