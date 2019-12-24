Are you taking your car to visit the family somewhere? Be sure to fill your tank up to the brim because petrol and diesel is set to become even more expensive from the new year. Smokers will also feel the price pinch, with cigarettes getting 1.14 euros more expensive by April, so stock up! Or you know, you could do your part and not use your car or smoke. But to each his own, I guess (quit now!).

The government are increasing gasoline prices, diesel and LPG prices so that it adds up over a year. Plus, you need to pay the VAT for ‘excise duty’ of 21%, making it the largest overall increase in years.

You will have to pay 80 cents more for every litre of gasoline, 50 cents more for diesel and 19 cents more for LPG. If you fill up 60 litres, you will pay a total of 91 cents more – that might not be much in a week, but it adds up to an extra 47.50 euros more a year!