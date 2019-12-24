The US President Donald Trump (can we even call him that anymore?) is after wind turbines again and this time he went on a temper tantrum about how he “never understood wind”, reports NU.nl. But wait here people, let’s not hate him. He did say that he loves orange.

He said, “They have all kinds of different colors. They are sort of white but some are orange-white. Orange is my favorite color”.

You remember the last time he said that they cause cancer, right? Well, this time, he says that they “propel hazardous substances into the atmosphere”, reports NU.nl. He particularly said in a recent speech he delivered for Turning Point USA, “I know a lot about windmills. I have studied them better than anyone I know”.

He went on to say that they are “bird cemeteries”. According to a survey from 2013, NU.nl reports that at least 328,000 bird die each year in North America because they fly into a wind turbine. However, here in the Netherlands, we have the brilliant minds at the University of Amsterdam working on a project to predict when a group of birds would fly into the wind turbines.

I think even NU.nl was taking a shot at him as their report also says, “It is also unclear whether the president means that the turbines produce certain substances or only emit them”. But there might be some truth to it because they do emit sulfur hexafluoride, a harmful greenhouse gas. But we don’t know if this is what the president meant. However, they only cause 0.001% of the emissions which wind turbine prevent.

So do you also hate windmills, wind turbines (I honestly don’t know which ones he means at this point), and love orange? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay and S. Hermann & F. Richter/Pixabay