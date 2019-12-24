We’ve had heatwaves, subzero temperatures, more rain than we could possibly want, and a drought. 2019 has been a tumultuous year for weather in the Netherlands, and Europe in general.

So what should we expect for the last two weeks of the year and 2020?

When you think of Dutch weather, rain must come to your mind a lot. You tend to spend a lot of time indoors when living in the Netherlands, not because you hate the great outdoors but because sometimes the weather just doesn’t cooperate. We had multiple heatwaves where records were broken and autumn where it was pouring down every other day.

Today, it is cloudy and there’s a possibility of rain. But worry not because it can get dry in the evening. Temperatures will even reach 10 degrees in the south of the country! But that’s not all, the sun may very well make an appearance shine through.

But apparently, it did not rain enough this year because there were droughts again this year. The total number of frost days has also decreased by 30 days this year. So there are weather changes for every season.

Well, we better get used to it because this kind of weather is here to stay. Expect extreme droughts despite an abundance of rain in other parts of the country, a shorter number of frost days, and heatwaves every summer. Climate change is real, and it seems to be here to stay; for 2020 at least.

Okay, doomsday is here, but what about the weather for the holidays?