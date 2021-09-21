Weekly update: Dutch coronavirus infections continue to drop ahead of easing restrictions

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from September 14 to September 21. The number of hospitalisations and deaths have decreased even further compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 13,347 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a decrease compared to last week’s report of 15,976 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also decreased slightly to 8% compared to 9% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has increased. This week, 45 people passed away, compared to 35 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations have continued to decrease as well. The same pattern is true for the number of admissions to the ICU. The past week saw 287 new admissions to the nursing ward and 66 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 374 and 80, respectively.

New coronavirus measures

The government has announced new measures, starting from September 25. The new measures include doing away with the 1.5-metre distance and requiring people to show proof of vaccination (QR code from the Corona Check app) or a negative test for entering museums, festivals, concerts, sports, and cultural events.

Terraces, however, are exempt from requiring a corona pass— unless you need to use their restroom, in which case you do need to show a proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Working from home and wearing masks in public transport will continue as the norm for a while longer.

The US lifts travel ban on the Netherlands and all other EU countries

For 18 months, the US border was closed to non-American citizens without residence permits or family in the country.

Starting from November, Dutch and other EU citizens will be allowed to travel to the US with a vaccination certificate and a negative test result taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

The Netherlands remains red on the European coronavirus map — but the cabinet is hopeful

The latest travel advice seems contradictory to many. In the most recent update, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) forecasted that the Netherlands remains red on the EU’s coronavirus map.

Meanwhile, the Dutch government want to relax travel restrictions and open up the possibility for easier travel outside of Europe.

