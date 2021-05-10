Football player’s home robbed in the Netherlands, his wife was assaulted

On Sunday afternoon, the home of an Israeli football player, Eran Zahavi, was broken into. Allegedly, robbers tied up his wife, assaulted her, and cut her hair in front of their children.

Apparently, the robbers pretended to be delivery men to enter the household in Buitenveldert in Amsterdam. They entered the home to find Zahavi’s wife and children.

His wife was tied up and suffered a number of assaults including having her hair cut. According to locals, the robbers threatened the use of a firearm, and one of the children was also harmed in the assault.

At the time, Zahavi was training with PSV Eindhoven for a game against Willem II.

Horrible news for PSV striker Eran Zahavi as a robbery took place at his house today. According to @parool his wife was tied up and heavily assaulted in the presence of her 3 children. The robbers acted as package deliverers. Wishing him and his family strength. So awful.. pic.twitter.com/Sne3atZ8En — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 9, 2021

No confirmation from Dutch police

Zahavi’s neighbours have confirmed the details, reports Het Parool. The Dutch police have not yet confirmed the details of the incident. The police were alerted to the robbery at around 4 AM. A spokesperson told Het Parool that they can confirm that a robbery took place at Arenborg in Buitenveldert, but that cannot confirm who the victim was.

The Dutch police were conducting a neighbourhood investigation in the early hours of this morning. A helicopter has been deployed to scope the local area.

STAY STRONG FAMILY ZAHAVI!♥️ pic.twitter.com/f9TzccgROs — Joske Brenet (@JBrenessi) May 9, 2021

