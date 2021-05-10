Football player’s home robbed in the Netherlands, his wife was assaulted

NewsCrime
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
Dutch-football-team-PSV-player-Eran-Zahavi-playing-football
Image: joshjdss/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0 https://he.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D7%A7%D7%95%D7%91%D7%A5:Chelsea_Vs_Maccabi_Tel-Aviv_(21306136599).jpg https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.he

On Sunday afternoon, the home of an Israeli football player, Eran Zahavi, was broken into. Allegedly, robbers tied up his wife, assaulted her, and cut her hair in front of their children.

Apparently, the robbers pretended to be delivery men to enter the household in Buitenveldert in Amsterdam. They entered the home to find Zahavi’s wife and children.

His wife was tied up and suffered a number of assaults including having her hair cut. According to locals, the robbers threatened the use of a firearm, and one of the children was also harmed in the assault.

READ MORE | Dutch police officer stabbed in face after approaching two young men breaking curfew

At the time, Zahavi was training with PSV Eindhoven for a game against Willem II.

No confirmation from Dutch police

Zahavi’s neighbours have confirmed the details, reports Het Parool. The Dutch police have not yet confirmed the details of the incident. The police were alerted to the robbery at around 4 AM. A spokesperson told Het Parool that they can confirm that a robbery took place at Arenborg in Buitenveldert, but that cannot confirm who the victim was.

READ MORE | Dutch police officer punches 17-year-old boy in the face, apologizes

The Dutch police were conducting a neighbourhood investigation in the early hours of this morning. A helicopter has been deployed to scope the local area.

How do you feel about this incident? Let us know in the comments!

 Feature Image: joshjdss/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

Previous articleThe naked truth about the Dutch ‘Vegan Streaker’
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Eight million vaccinated in June? ‘Geen probleem’ with latest Dutch vaccination strategy

Back in March, the outgoing Dutch Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge, claimed that anyone in the Netherlands who wants...
Jana Vondráčková -

Latest posts

Football player’s home robbed in the Netherlands, his wife was assaulted

Chloe Lovatt -
On Sunday afternoon, the home of an Israeli football player, Eran Zahavi, was broken into. Allegedly, robbers tied up his wife, assaulted her, and...

The naked truth about the Dutch ‘Vegan Streaker’

Kathryn van den Berg -
Few are more passionate and devoted to animal rights activism than the Vegan Streaker. Peter Janssen strongly believes in ending the intensive livestock industry...

Eight million vaccinated in June? ‘Geen probleem’ with latest Dutch vaccination strategy

Jana Vondráčková -
Back in March, the outgoing Dutch Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge, claimed that anyone in the Netherlands who wants to get vaccinated against...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X