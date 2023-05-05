Summer weather? Nope, rain is coming back to the Netherlands

If you’re hoping to enjoy Liberation Day soaking up some sun, you’ll get a chance — but only for a short while. Heavy rain and winds are coming for the Netherlands.

The weekend is blowing in with gusto. In fact, a code yellow has even been issued for strong winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour across the country, reports NU.nl.

Friday morning starts out with rain and thunderstorms in the north and northeast, while the rest of the country is a bit luckier with some sun. However, clouds will be rocking up to put a damper on the day.

An appearance from the sun

However, it’s not all bad for the northerners. The rain in the north will die down later in the morning, and the sun will shine brightly, so put on those sunglasses. 🕶

But, maybe grab an umbrella too. Don’t get your hopes too high as the rain will shortly return, with clouds and heavy rain forecast across the country for the afternoon.

Goedemorgen! Na (onweers)buien in het noorden is het vanochtend droog met geregeld zon. Vanmiddag komen vooral landinwaarts flinke regen- en onweersbuien tot ontwikkeling. Lees meer op: https://t.co/zj9Y4wC9kQ Foto gemaakt door Jolanda Bakker pic.twitter.com/5G1BgPPUbr — Buienradar (@BuienRadarNL) May 5, 2023

Translation: Good morning! After (thunder) showers in the north, it will be dry this morning with regular sun. This afternoon, especially inland, heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop.

Helaas pindakaas, it gets even worse with the chance of hail and thunder for those of us living inland. Echt niet leuk!

However, there is one positive — the afternoon will reach a balmy 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

The evening could get better

Thinking of grabbing your cat and performing an anti-rain dance/ritual to end the showers? Well, it might just work if you’re living in the west! Rain in this region is forecast to disappear at the end of the afternoon.

For the rest of the country, however, no amount of cat-rain-dance-rituals will help. There are expected to be scattered showers and even possibly some thunder in the early evening.

Is the weather putting a damper on your Liberation Day plans? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!