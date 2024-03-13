Record-breaking warm temperatures expected Thursday (yes, there will be sun!)

Terrasje, here we come. 😎

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
canal-amsterdam-urban-area-with-cars-and-trees-warm-days-spring-weather
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/644446304/stock-photo-canal-middle-urban-area-cars.html

Good news, everybody: tomorrow will be warm and sunny! In fact, temperatures will be so high that they’ll break a 20-year-old record.

Yup, you read that right. According to NU.nl, Thursday’s weather will bring us sun and temperatures of up to 18 degrees Celsius.

This would make it the warmest March 14 ever measured, breaking the current record from 1991.

Warm air heading our way

But the reason for all this is not (just) down to climate change.

In fact, we’re currently experiencing a very average Dutch March, since temperatures of around 10 degrees (with some rain and lots of clouds) are very common for this time of year.

READ MORE | Why does it rain so much in the Netherlands?

So, why will Thursday be so warm? Because a high-pressure area over Central Europe is pushing a stream of warm air towards the Netherlands.

As Weerplaza meteorologist Floris Lafeber tells NU.nl, “It’ll be fine terrace weather in almost all parts of the country”. Oh, yeah. 😎

Back to our regular programme on Friday

Our tip? Enjoy tomorrow’s sunshine as much as you can. Sit on a terrace, lie back, and soak up the sun’s rays — because it’ll all be over before you know it. 😭

On Friday, we’ll return to lower temperatures and, of course, rain.

How will you enjoy tomorrow’s weather? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Looking for a luxurious and sustainable apartment near Amsterdam? Hyde Park is for you
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺

