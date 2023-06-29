A “digital euro” in the Netherlands? Here’s what it could look like

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
euro-coin-with-metal-chip-against-coding-blue-background-digital-currency
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/579385120/stock-photo-digital-euro-currency.html

Does the thought of AI taking over the world keep you up at night? Well, listen to this: there could be a digital euro (“e-euro”) in all Eurozone countries within the next five years. 

The European Commission (EC) recently wrote a proposal to pitch this pioneering invention: a digital euro that can be used in any Eurozone country, stored in a normal bank account which you don’t receive interest from. 

READ MORE | ABN AMRO now gives you a very sad 1.25% on your savings; here are 5 options that make you more money

This would include some of the most popular Dutch banks, ING and ABN AMRO. You would also be able to pay using an e-wallet, and potentially without an internet connection.

Why bother? 

What is the point exactly? The European Commission says its primary goal is allowing folks to travel anywhere they want in the Eurozone without having to muck around with cash. 

Retailers would be forced — “obliged”, as NU.nl puts it — to comply with this new digital currency. However, they are also allowed to tack on a small fee, which reportedly won’t cost more than fees from payment methods that we’re already familiar with. 

Those tiny boutiques and corner shop retailers that refuse to use the e-euro are permitted to stick to cash only though. The others will just have to keep up with the changing times. 🤷‍♀️

Will it add fuel to the shopping addiction fire? 

There’s also talk of the e-euro being manifested in the form of an app, but for now, it looks like e-wallets are the European Commission’s best bet. 

Have you, like the rest of us, got a deplorable online shopping habit? Well, the digital euro could enable that even more, since you would be able to pay on webshops the way you would with a Tikkie, for instance. 

You could also pay with e-euros when offline, buying groceries at the counter, for example. That way if your mobile data stops working, or there’s a “cyber attack”, you won’t be left hanging.  

Borderline Orwellian

The European Commission’s proposal isn’t being greeted with a whole lot of enthusiasm. Not everyone is keen, considering their concerns over breaches of privacy.  

Plenty of people are scared of the surveillance the European Commission would have over their digital wallets. Many are asking, could they get totalitarian on our asses? 

Some say it’s only a matter of time before they start restricting how much alcohol, cigarettes, or unhealthy food we’re allowed to buy with the e-euro. O…kay. Brussels assures us they have no interest in doing that. 

Another obstacle is the fact that some of the most common payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, or Apple Pay, aren’t European-owned.

READ MORE | Transaction declined: why don’t my bank cards work in the Netherlands?

Several “experts” are complaining that the e-euro is not as anonymous as paying in cash. Whether or not these “experts” are actually drug dealers is open to speculation. 🤔

The Netherlands forgot cash existed 

The good news is, this digital coin wouldn’t be introduced until 2028, because it would take at least five years to set up, meaning we have time to mentally prepare.

Also, retailers would still be obligated to accept cash from people, according to the European Commission. 

Paying cash in the Netherlands currently feels near-impossible, with the abundance of self-scanners and scant ATMs. 

Not only that, but European policymakers want to make it possible to withdraw cash from random stores when you haven’t even purchased anything there. Imagine asking that of the already reluctant Dutch customer service industry. 😬

Would this e-euro be a welcomed improvement or just another opportunity for robots’ world domination? Let us know in the comments! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch tourist dies from wasp sting while visiting WWI battlefield
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Dutch tourist dies from wasp sting while visiting WWI battlefield

After a wasp sting, a Dutchman had a severe allergic reaction and died while visiting a historic battlefield in Verdun,...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

Dutch tourist dies from wasp sting while visiting WWI battlefield

Simone Jacobs - 0
After a wasp sting, a Dutchman had a severe allergic reaction and died while visiting a historic battlefield in Verdun, France. The 52-year-old man was...

Growing weed? Amsterdam wants to trial legalising cannabis

Naomi Lamaury - 0
The east district of Amsterdam might begin a four-year experiment where weed will be fully legal, paving the way for the Netherlands out of...

How to set up your utilities in the Netherlands (in English!) with PartnerPete

Emily Burger - 0
Setting up your water, electricity, and other utilities in the Netherlands can be stressful enough to pull your hair out. There are so many...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.