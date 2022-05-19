Dutch Quirk #28: Not tip (and not need to)

Picture this: you’re out enjoying an ice cold biertje with some vrienden, it’s time to pay, and then you pause: should you leave a tip? Well, the Dutch probably won’t.

If you’re an international who’s been living in the Netherlands for a few years now, you’ve most likely searched the web at least once to know how Dutch people tip.

The result? “Ik geef geen fooi,” meaning “I don’t tip.”

What is it?

It’s true that tipping is a pretty rare occurrence in the Netherlands.

So, how do Dutch people really tip? Well, they usually just stick to what tips were originally created for: a gesture of gratitude for the service provided.

And when we’re talking about a service, we don’t mean simply doing one’s job. We mean the little things on top of a service. Like the warm smile servers give while taking your order.

If you tip at all, it normally consists of leaving behind a euro or two at a restaurant for good service — but when it comes to bars and cafés, you most likely tip a big fat wad of nothing.

Why do they do it?

Truth be told, unlike the American way, tipping culture is almost non-existent in the Netherlands. Why? Because staff usually earn a good enough wage that they don’t have to rely on tips!

As an out-of-towner myself, I had the occasional experience of getting into tiny arguments when dining out with friends because I always stood on tipping at least 10 to 15%, whereas Dutchies hardly pay for more than 5%.

Why is it quirky?

Many of us internationals are used to coming from countries where hospitality staff are underpaid.

In fact, sometimes it doesn’t just feel quirky, we often feel guilty for not leaving a little something behind.

You might experience a bit of a cultural shock if you do decide to tip here — staff even get surprised by the gesture!

Should you join in?

Tipping isn’t expected of you… However, when you’re waiting for the Thuisbezorgd delivery guy to bring you your usual Indonesisch dinner special in the pouring rain, you might want to consider giving him a little compensation for his efforts (struggles).

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!