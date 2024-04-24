What will the weather be like for King’s Day 2024? It’s loo-KING good!

Weather fit for a king 👑

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeather
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-people-dressed-in-orange-on-boats-in-amsterdam-for-kings-day
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/king's-day-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=74387613

It’s the difference between wearing your orange shorts or digging out an orange scarf, hat and gloves. Well, good news! King’s Day will feel the warmest it has in a while.

The freezing weather recently makes it hard to believe Saturday’s royal celebrations will be anything more than a mass of shivering crowds turning blue, not orange. 🥶

READ MORE | The NS just announced its King’s Day timetable: Here’s what you should know

But while it certainly doesn’t feel like spring just yet, come Saturday it will be a lot warmer, reports Weeronline.

King’s Day brings the rays…

Don’t let the festivities go to your head too early, however.

While it will get warmer throughout the day, the street sellers setting up at 8 AM will have a chilly start, with temperatures sitting around 6 degrees.

READ MORE | What’s happening on King’s Day in the Netherlands 2024?

Knowing the King’s Day crowds, it’s not long after that the activity is truly underway with beer flowing, people dancing, music blaring — and temperatures rising!

In the afternoon, temperatures will reach 17 or 18 degrees, with sunny spells.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #126: Play weird street games on King’s Day

There might be some short showers, but just pretend it’s beer spray, and the party won’t stop.

@dutchreview Mentally, I’m there 🧡🇳🇱 #dutchreview #kingsday #kingsday2024 #thenetherlands #visitnl #learndutch #dutchculture #expats #expatsinthenetherlands #meme #memecut #CapCut ♬ original sound – DutchReview

So, if you’re celebrating in Eindhoven, the Hague or Amsterdam, you can expect some good weather to keep you company (and many, MANY people). 🧡

…but King’s Night still has a bite

When it comes to the better weather this weekend, it’s not exactly a royal flush. 😉

READ MORE | The Dutch and their monarchy, a two-sided coin

You’ll still need a coat if you plan to be out on King’s Night this Friday, as temperatures will fall between 4 and 8 degrees.

And, as always in the Netherlands, expect a few showers throughout. But go for an orange umbrella to truly embrace the practical and the patriotic. 🌂

How will you be celebrating King’s Day? Let us know your plans in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
5 things to do on King’s Day to celebrate the Dutch way
Next article
Schiphol has just revealed a new security system, and it’s very… simple
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Schiphol has just revealed a new security system, and it’s very… simple

When we think about airport security, we imagine chaos: you walk through the machine and — BEEP — you forgot...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Schiphol has just revealed a new security system, and it’s very… simple

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
When we think about airport security, we imagine chaos: you walk through the machine and — BEEP — you forgot some keys in your...

5 things to do on King’s Day to celebrate the Dutch way

Noah Bloem - 2
It’s almost that time of year again: King’s Day. 🧡 The day to party, drink, buy and sell random things — and forget even...

Flags in the Netherlands: everything you need to know

Bobby Salomons - 3
It's rare to see any real patriotism in the Netherlands, except when the 'Orange Fever' hits during football championships or when King's Day rolls...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.