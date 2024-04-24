It’s the difference between wearing your orange shorts or digging out an orange scarf, hat and gloves. Well, good news! King’s Day will feel the warmest it has in a while.

The freezing weather recently makes it hard to believe Saturday’s royal celebrations will be anything more than a mass of shivering crowds turning blue, not orange. 🥶

But while it certainly doesn’t feel like spring just yet, come Saturday it will be a lot warmer, reports Weeronline.

King’s Day brings the rays…

Don’t let the festivities go to your head too early, however.

While it will get warmer throughout the day, the street sellers setting up at 8 AM will have a chilly start, with temperatures sitting around 6 degrees.

Knowing the King’s Day crowds, it’s not long after that the activity is truly underway with beer flowing, people dancing, music blaring — and temperatures rising!

In the afternoon, temperatures will reach 17 or 18 degrees, with sunny spells.

There might be some short showers, but just pretend it’s beer spray, and the party won’t stop.

So, if you’re celebrating in Eindhoven, the Hague or Amsterdam, you can expect some good weather to keep you company (and many, MANY people). 🧡

…but King’s Night still has a bite

When it comes to the better weather this weekend, it’s not exactly a royal flush. 😉

You’ll still need a coat if you plan to be out on King’s Night this Friday, as temperatures will fall between 4 and 8 degrees.

And, as always in the Netherlands, expect a few showers throughout. But go for an orange umbrella to truly embrace the practical and the patriotic. 🌂

How will you be celebrating King’s Day? Let us know your plans in the comments below.