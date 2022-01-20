Amsterdam restaurant builds its own testing street: “It’s a cry for help”

Cara Räker
Whatever the decision following the press conference next week, Amsterdam restaurant The Livingroom is determined to open its doors — they’ve even built their own testing facilities.

The idea is simple. Come in a little earlier, get a coronavirus test done right on-site, wait 15 minutes until the results are in, and then proceed to have a wonderful night out. 😍

At least, this is what The Livingroom — located on Ijburg — has in mind, AT5 reports. The restaurant has even trained its staff to carry out the tests professionally.

How innovative! But also a sign that restaurants, cafés and bars are struggling to stay afloat.

Coping with another lockdown

“We’re watching sorrowfully how our business is slowly going down the drain,” says co-owner Amir Rouzbeh. “It’s a cry for help.” Building their very own testing facilities in the restaurant’s greenhouse is, therefore, a final attempt at saving their livelihood.

The Livingroom is not alone in its attempt to protest restrictions. Just this week, several musea have re-purposed themselves as hairdressers or gyms to mock the thin line between essential and non-essential shops.

Others have simply opened their doors, sent letters to the Dutch government or threatened to go to court. On 25 January, the Dutch government will announce whether or not the current lockdown will be lifted or extended in the upcoming weeks.

Would you do a test before going to a restaurant? Tell us in the comments!

