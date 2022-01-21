Spotlight on! The Hague shines in magical light festival

While the Christmas lights are slowly being taken down, the dark persists — leaving some rather gloomy Dutch winter days ahead. But not for long!

Once again, The Hague city centre will light up in wonderful works of illuminating art. ✨

Originally, the mini light festival was scheduled for December 2021 but had to be postponed due to the tightened corona measures.

However, as lockdown measures ease, The Hague HighLights has announced the opening of the event: Every day between February 23 and 27 you can admire the light installations from 5:30 until 10:00 PM.

What is The Hague HighLights?

The Hague HighLights is a yearly (free!) event where famous or historical buildings are lit up in magical light installations.

This year, four artworks can be found in the city’s centre at the Hofvijver, Kneuterdijk, the Prison Gate, and Lange Voorhout. You can walk the route in approximately 45 minutes.

Each artwork aims to not just illuminate the building but the history behind it. So, when you spot flowers floating in front of Mauritshuis and thin lustrous lines surrounding the Kneuterdijk Palace, try to find out why. 🧐

Not only will The Hague Highlights mesmerize and cheer you up in the dark winter season, but they’ll satisfy a history craving you didn’t know you had!

Will you be visiting The Hague HighLights? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: jaalbers/Depositphotos