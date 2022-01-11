Several Dutch shops open in protest against coronavirus measures

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
In the wake of coronavirus, non-essential shops have opened in several cities in the Netherlands to protest the current measures.

Stores in Bussum, Sittard, and Urk among other cities are participating in this form of protest, reports RTL Nieuws.

In a rebellious phase

Several shops are ‘open’ for customers to come in and get coffee but you can’t actually buy anything in there. 🤷 Other shops hang posters telling customers they are open.

The municipality of Urk has already asked shopkeepers to comply with the coronavirus measures, as an act of solidarity with other businesses. No fines have been issued to these shops, but they’ve been given warnings. ⚠️

Desperate to open

According to shop owner Jo Bormans in Sittard, Belgian stores have experienced a 30% turnover since Dutch stores closed — especially after Dutchies spent their Christmas holidays shopping there instead of in the Netherlands.

Shops are desperate to reopen after hard lockdown measures were placed last month — measures that have resulted in Dutch retail stores collectively losing more than €2 billion in revenue. 💰

However, shopkeepers will have to wait to see if they will be able to reopen until the next set of coronavirus measures are announced in the upcoming press conference.

What do you think of this form of protest against the coronavirus measures? Tell us in the comments below!

  1. So I guess if everyone was shopping in Belgium, we need to ask the question – “why are our numbers climbing” and Belgium seems to be OK

    It’s becoming clear this situation is a bunch of BS

    #tiredoftyranny

