Dutch municipalities sign letter asking cabinet to reopen non-essential shops

Several municipalities in the Netherlands have written and signed a brandbrief (pressing letter) to the cabinet, asking them to reopen non-essential shops.

With fears of the continuation of a lockdown, municipalities worry about the consequences for shopkeepers, reports RTL Nieuws. 😥

Concerns across the country

Some municipalities are calling for different policies when it comes to opening non-essential shops. They recognise that appropriate safety measures will be needed to reopen — but many business owners seem ready to comply.

Other non-essential shops are taking matters into their own hands by protesting and opening their doors to customers, regardless of the consequences set by municipalities and the cabinet. 🪧

After Dutchies ventured to Belgium for Christmas shopping, non-essential shopkeepers in the Netherlands are desperate to get out of lockdown — and honestly, who else isn’t?

Feature Image: harrybeugelink@gmail.com/Depositphotos