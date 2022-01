Dutch municipalities sign letter asking cabinet to reopen non-essential shops

Several municipalities in the Netherlands have written and signed a brandbrief (pressing letter) to the cabinet, asking them to reopen non-essential shops.

With fears of the continuation of a lockdown, municipalities worry about the consequences for shopkeepers, reports RTL Nieuws. ๐Ÿ˜ฅ

Concerns across the country

Some municipalities are calling for different policies when it comes to opening non-essential shops. They recognise that appropriate safety measures will be needed to reopen โ€” but many business owners seem ready to comply.

Other non-essential shops are taking matters into their own hands by protesting and opening their doors to customers, regardless of the consequences set by municipalities and the cabinet. ๐Ÿชง

After Dutchies ventured to Belgium for Christmas shopping, non-essential shopkeepers in the Netherlands are desperate to get out of lockdown โ€” and honestly, who else isn’t?

What do you think of non-essential stores reopening? Tell us your thoughts in the comments! ๐Ÿ—ฏ

Feature Image: harrybeugelink@gmail.com/Depositphotos