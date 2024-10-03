Coolsingel? Nee, Cokesingel! Rotterdam is renaming its streets after drugs: here’s why

Groene Hilledijk? Nee, Groene Pillendijk 💊

No, you’re not dyslexic or drug crazy; that sign on Rotterdam’s Coolsingel does, in fact, read “Cokesingel.” And yes, Emmalaan is now MDMA-laaan — and yes, this was all sanctioned by the Rotterdam municipality.

Why? You may be wondering.

Taking to LinkedIn, Rotterdam’s municipality writes that 11 of the city’s street names “have been temporarily changed in order to confront everyone with the harsh reality that drug use has far-reaching consequences.”

That must have been a fun team meeting

The post goes on to list the creative ways that the city’s street names have been reimagined in the name of drugs — and it doesn’t disappoint:

Original nameDrugified name
CoolsingelCokesingel
Laan op ZuidLijn op Zuid (line op Zuid)
RakstraatNakstraat (a synonym for using cocaine)
West-KruiskadeWest-Snuifkade (snuff)
Emmalaan MDMA-laan
Burgemeester Oudlaan Burgemeester Out-laan (passing out)
Wijnhaven Lijnhaven
Zuidplein Snuifplein
Ketenstraat Ketastraat (Ketamine)
Groene HilledijkGroene Pillendijk
Peppelweg Pepweg (Speed)

There’s just one problem…

While the action is certainly…innovative, it has been met with an immediate problem: several of the signs were stolen within just three hours of being placed there.

The plan was for the signs to remain up around the city for two weeks.

However, according to RTV Rijnmond, young students are seeing this as an opportunity to have a great new fixture in their bedrooms or kitchens.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #56: Have a liberal attitude towards party drugs

Speaking with RTV Rijnmond, a municipal worker says, “We expect they will become collector’s items.”

However, others are more critical of the stunt, questioning whether the signs have drawn attention to the issue of drugs in the city — or simply the normalisation of drug use in Rotterdam.

What do you think of this stunt? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

