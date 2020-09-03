Customs at Rotterdam port have found everyone’s favourite three dinner foods, shrimp, wine, and cocaine, nicely nestled alongside each other on a ship coming from Ecuador.

Now obviously, it’s the shrimp that’s the problem (why do people willingly eat food that looks like fat worms?), but the customs officials have decided to focus instead on the cocaine.

The shrimp, cocaine and wine were all discovered in two refrigerated containers, which were bound for a business in Rotterdam. According to customs, that business doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the cocaine.

In total, customs came across 260 kilos of cocaine, across two separate containers. It was divided into 1-kilo bags.

The Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam, customs, FIOD and seaport police are all looking into the origin of the cocaine, which has since been destroyed. Unfortunately, the shrimp are fine.

Feature Image: Ailish Lalor/Supplied