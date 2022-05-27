Rotterdam Rooftop Walk is open! Here’s how to experience the city’s roofscape

Image: Iris van den Broek/Rotterdam Partners

June is just around the corner and so is the kick-off to Rotterdam Architecture Month. However, there’s no need to wait with exploring the metropole’s sparking high-rises: Rotterdam Rooftop Days have already begun!

Yesterday, the first visitors ascended the stairs to the Rotterdam Rooftop Walk — a 60-metre-long footbridge with various platforms and scenic stops on the way. 📸

The 45-minute walk begins at the Beursplein, where you’ll climb a staircase to the top of the World Trade Center.

READ MORE | Architecture at new heights: how to walk Rotterdam’s skyline in May

From there, you follow the orange-paved walkways above the Coolsingel before climbing back down onto Aert van Nesstraat. 

Gorgeous snaps from the opening day

If you missed yesterday’s grand opening, don’t worry. You have until June 24 to explore Rotterdam’s remarkable roofscape.

Not quite sure if a stroll at 30 metres above the ground is your thing? Not to promote FOMO, but here’s what you’d miss out on. 👇

Are you a phone or print person when it comes to entrance tickets? Image: Frank Hanswijk/Rotterdam Partners

If you haven’t snatched a ticket already, you can reserve a time slot online. Prices are €3.50 for adults while kids can go for free.

Forget the yellow brick road. We’d opt for orange any day! Image: Ossip van Duivenbode/Rotterdam Partners

Yesterday’s opening might have been cloudy, but that didn’t put a damper on the mood.

Ready to snap a new profile picture? Image: Iris van den Broek/Rotterdam Partners

Geometric shapes never fail to deliver the aesthetic vibes we long for. 😍

This has got to be the best view in Rotterdam. Image: Iris van den Broek/Rotterdam Partners

Okay, quick pause. Can you spot the Erasmus bridge? Did you know that the iconic landmark weighs the same as 1700 adult elephants? Now, there’s a fun fact for you.

READ MORE | Architecture in Rotterdam: 11 buildings that prove Rotterdam is the best

Who needs a penthouse anyway? Image: Iris van den Broek/Rotterdam Partners

Forget that pretty unaffordable penthouse you’ve been dreaming about. Rotterdam Rooftop Walk lets you stroll through the city’s skyline in your own time.

Were you at the opening yesterday? Or are you planning to visit in the coming days? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Iris van den Broek/Rotterdam Partners
