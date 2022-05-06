Architecture at new heights: how to walk Rotterdam’s skyline in May

As you stroll down Rotterdam’s bustling streets, you may wonder what it’s like to be up amongst the sparkling high-rises. Well, from May 26 you don’t have to wonder any longer.

Nope, we’re not offering you a penthouse. 😅 But Rotterdamse Dakendagen festival and the architectural firm MVRDV are offering you a unique chance to walk amongst the city’s rooftops via a 60 metres long footbridge.

The Rotterdam Rooftop Walk, as the route is called, takes you through Rotterdam’s 18-square-kilometre “roofscape” at almost 30 metres above ground level, reports the NOS.

Hopefully, you’re not scared of heights!

A route to a brighter future

The 45-minute walk begins at the Beursplein, where you’ll climb a staircase to the top of the World Trade Center.

Oh look! They even built it in our favourite colour. Image: Rotterdam Partners/Supplied

Enjoy the view of the busy Coolsingel as you make your way towards the Bijenkorf building where the route will take you back down onto street level as you arrive at Aert van Nesstraat. 📍

More than just pretty views, Rotterdamse Dakendagen hopes that visitors get to see “how innovative rooftop use will contribute to a brighter future for cities and city-dwellers worldwide.”

We knew Rotterdam’s architecture game was strong, but this (literally) takes it to new heights! 😉

The Rooftop Walk is open from May 26 until June 24 — a perfect addition to Rotterdam Architecture Month.

Mark your calendar — and step onto the stage

In addition to the Rotterdam Rooftop Walk, the innovative harbour city can brag about another architectural wonder: Het Podium.

If this doesn’t scream party, we don’t know what will. Image: Rotterdam Partners/Supplied

The same architectural firm that’s responsible for the Rooftop Walk is also transforming the roof of the cultural centre Het Nieuwe Instituut into a vibrant, neon-pink city stage. 🤘

Het Podium opens on June 1 and will be a spellbinding venue for various cultural activities through to August 17, writes indebuurt.

Will you be exploring Rotterdam’s roofscape in June? Tell us in the comments!