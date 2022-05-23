Rotterdam shooting victim ‘brought back to life’ in deepfake video

NewsCrime
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Deepfake-image-from-video-of-sedar-soares
Image: Landelijk Team Opsporingscommunicatie https://www.politie.nl/nieuws/2022/mei/22/00-sedar-13-zoekt-zelf-zijn-moordenaar.html

Using a new technique, Dutch investigators have commissioned a deepfake of a victim in order to appeal to witnesses. Sedar Soares, who was shot dead in 2003, has been “brought back to life” in a video.

Commissioned by the Rotterdam police and broadcast on NPO1, viewers can watch as Sedar Soares walks across a football field.

His sister Janet narrates the scene, urging the perpetrators and any witnesses to the murder to come forward.

“I beg you”

Soares was just 13 years old when he was shot dead on February 1, 2003. Police long thought he was shot for throwing snowballs at motorcyclists, but this has since changed.

Police now believe he was an innocent victim of a rip deal while playing with his friends at the metro station Slinge in Rotterdam, says RTL Nieuws.

“After so many years we all still have so many questions, but no answers. Surely someone must know who killed my dear brother”, says Janet Soares.

“Sedar was brought to life, especially for this film. We won’t get him back but hopefully, it will provide answers.”

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Landelijk Team Opsporingscommunicatie
Previous articleReducing your energy bill in 2022: why you need a contract coach
Next articleThis Rotterdam start-up just made the world’s first customisable 3D-printed yacht
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Fries with a side of FU? Karen’s Diner is set to open its doors in Amsterdam

In August 2022, you can enjoy some terrible customer service at Karen's Diner in Amsterdam. After ordering a meal, you...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Friends on the Bike: what is it, and how does it work?

Chuka Nwanazia - 0
No one cycles more than a Dutch person. The average Dutch family owns at least three bicycles, and they don’t just cycle for groceries,...

Fries with a side of FU? Karen’s Diner is set to open its doors in Amsterdam

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
In August 2022, you can enjoy some terrible customer service at Karen's Diner in Amsterdam. After ordering a meal, you can get a free...

This Rotterdam start-up just made the world’s first customisable 3D-printed yacht

Gaelle Salem - 0
What if you were given the opportunity to buy a boat, while still being able to “think green?” Well, now you can! The Rotterdam-based...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X