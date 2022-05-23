Rotterdam shooting victim ‘brought back to life’ in deepfake video

Using a new technique, Dutch investigators have commissioned a deepfake of a victim in order to appeal to witnesses. Sedar Soares, who was shot dead in 2003, has been “brought back to life” in a video.

Commissioned by the Rotterdam police and broadcast on NPO1, viewers can watch as Sedar Soares walks across a football field.

His sister Janet narrates the scene, urging the perpetrators and any witnesses to the murder to come forward.

“I beg you”

Soares was just 13 years old when he was shot dead on February 1, 2003. Police long thought he was shot for throwing snowballs at motorcyclists, but this has since changed.

Police now believe he was an innocent victim of a rip deal while playing with his friends at the metro station Slinge in Rotterdam, says RTL Nieuws.

“After so many years we all still have so many questions, but no answers. Surely someone must know who killed my dear brother”, says Janet Soares.

“Sedar was brought to life, especially for this film. We won’t get him back but hopefully, it will provide answers.”

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.