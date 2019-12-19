Following a recent street harassment case in Rotterdam, RTL Nieuws reports that those guilty of the shameless act of (for example, in the mildest of cases) hissing at someone or making kissing gestures cannot be punished. Any ban that would persecute creeps would hinder their constitutional right to freedom of speech.

The court has ruled in favour of a 36-year-old street harasser who was “calling on [women], making kiss and hand gestures and running about them”, reports RTL Nieuws. He harassed three women, but will not be persecuted for the same. Apparently, saying things like “hey, beautiful lady” or “hey, baby” is not legally punishable.

He had previously received a penalty from the subdistrict court judge for a fine of 200 euros, for two incidents. That sure is going to make a huge dent in his finances, wouldn’t it?

However, the judge at the Hague court said it “is not based on a legally valid penalty”. According to the court, both “verbal and physical manifestation forms of thoughts or feelings” are protected under the freedom of expression.