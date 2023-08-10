Ruthless seagulls are taking over Dutch cities (and we’re not here for it)

More and more seagulls are being pushed into Dutch cities, flying overhead, distributing rubbish, and threatening innocent walkers to take a sneaky bite of their ice cream.

Are you afraid of a seagull landing on your head as you eat your kaasbroodje? You’re not alone. Nuisance caused by the birds is on the rise in cities away from the Dutch coast, reports NU.nl.

Yup, it’s becoming increasingly common for snack-eaters in the city to get stalked by a group of seagulls and to find trails of trash pecked out of garbage bags in the mornings.

Seagulls taking over The Hague

Especially in The Hague, these birds have made their presence all too known.

According to Raoul Rozestraten from the municipality of The Hague, the complaints about seagulls have increased in recent years, with thousands of people regularly suffering from the animals.

… Come on seagulls, just let us eat our herring in peace!

Why are seagulls becoming our next-door neighbours? Well, because cities become the best place for the birds to find food.

However, it’s not only because we make delicious poffertjes and frietjes. More foxes, seagulls’ natural enemies, are making the dunes their home, chasing away the birds from the beach.

Not only that, but new fishing rules have also unintentionally pushed the birds inland in search of food. Instead of fishermen being allowed to throw undersized catch back overboard, and basically offering seagulls an easy snack, they now have to bring it ashore.

How to avoid inviting seagulls to your home

Although some actions are taken to combat the increasing population of seagulls, there are restrictions to what can be done. Why? Because seagulls are protected animals.

Here’s what you can do.

If possible, throw out your trash in underground waste containers. If that isn’t a possibility, put out your garbage bags on the street in the morning, instead of at night.

People from The Hague can also use extra sturdy garbage bags provided by the municipality, which are more difficult for the birds to break through.

And most of all, please don’t feed them unless you’re okay with one hanging out on your head…

What’s the cheekiest thing you’ve seen a seagull do? Tell us in the comments below!