Rutte slams Russian mobilisation as a “panic response”

Mark Rutte got involved in the latest round of Russian condemnation yesterday (and there’s been plenty of them!), declaring Putin’s mobilisation a “panic response.”

No stranger to publicly denouncing Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Rutte did not hold back on his opinion of the latest developments, reports NOS.

Cold feet…or not? 🤔

Rutte points out that Western involvement in the Ukrainian war effort has helped to start turning the tide against Russian advancements.

According to him, this may have made Putin mobilise his troops as a kind of “panic response”, in a last-ditch effort against Ukraine.

However, in the same NOS report Rutte did stress that the conflict wasn’t entirely over — much as we’d all hope for the Russian war effort to (finally) go down like the Moskva. 😑

Sadly, we’re not out of the woods yet

Rutte also says that a piece of land roughly the size of Hungary is still in Russia’s possession, and re-emphasises the need to keep supporting Ukraine.

This sentiment is echoed by Colonel Hans Bouwmeester, an associate professor at De Nederlandse Defensie Academie (the Dutch Defence Academy). In talks with NOS Radio 1 Journaal, he claims that Putin will now attempt to consolidate the areas that he already controls.

Bouwmeester also pointed to Russia’s latest referendums as further worrying developments (as if we needed any more!)

What are the latest referendums?

The law passed in the Duma (Russian parliament) yesterday makes Russia able to formally annex Ukrainian lands in which people speak out in favour of Putin and co.’s occupation. 👀

Bouwmeester stresses the negative impact that these referendums will have on the war effort in Ukraine. It will now be possible for foreigners to serve in the Russian military, aiding Putin in deploying a much larger number of troops.

Hoekstra joins in

Also vocal in his condemnation of Putin’s latest move is Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wopke Hoekstra.

The so called ‘referendums’ pro-Russian separatists in the east of Ukraine have announced are nothing other than a new, blatantly illegitimate attempt by Russia to change internationally recognised borders. 1/2 — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) September 20, 2022

Hoekstra roundedly criticised Putin’s attempt at shifting internationally recognised borders. Branding the referendums “false Kremlin-orchestrated narratives”, he stated that this move would serve as further motivation to stand with Ukraine.

