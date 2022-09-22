Dutch MP Baudet accuses finance minister of being a secret service spy

Ultra right-wing FvD leader Thierry Baudet strikes again, throwing allegations against Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag of Democrats 66 (D66).

In an article by NOS, Baudet’s latest insinuations were so beyond the pale that they resulted in the entire cabinet leaving the debate in protest yesterday.

That’s certainly one way to clear the room! 🙈

Watching too much James Bond?

The prime accusation was lobbed against Kaag because she had committed the crime of… attending St. Anthony’s College in Oxford, England. 🤔

This, to Baudet, was evidence that she may have been recruited by the secret service — as Oxford is apparently where all the spies are trained.

Quite naturally, Kaag protested to Chamber President Vera Bergkamp, who advised the FvD leader against making personal attacks. Undeterred by the warning, Baudet continued.

Faster than a fire drill evacuation

Unable to cope with the unceasing attacks, Kaag walked out.

She was not alone — the rest of the cabinet followed, leaving the cabinet box fully empty in less than a minute.

Het kabinet loopt weg tijdens de inbreng van Thierry Baudet pic.twitter.com/NPUyeua21z — Guus Valk (@apjvalk) September 21, 2022

Action as an afterthought

Bergkamp attempted to get Baudet to take back the offensive statements he’d made. That went about as well as anyone might expect — with the latter refusing, and doubling down with a repetition of what he’d said earlier.

Taking the Dutch idiom “mosterd na de maaltijd” (too little, too late) to heart, Bergkamp then deprived Baudet of the floor.

This prevents the FvD leader from participating in the current debate over the Prinsjedag budget documents.

No stranger to making an exit

Baudet, himself, is familiar with the practice of leaving an uncomfortable situation.

Dus volgens Baudet is 'weglopen een teken van zwakte'?



* Baudet loopt weg bij radio 1 uitzending;

* Baudet loopt weg bij Emma Wortelboer;

* Baudet loopt weg uit de 2e Kamer;

* Baudet loopt weg na roast van Martijn Koning. pic.twitter.com/cDShFZWIbg — Wilco Veldhorst (@Veldhorst__W) September 21, 2022 Translation: So, according to Baudet, “running away is a sign of weakness?”

Baudet walks out of a Radio 1 broadcast

Baudet walks out on Emma Wortelboer

Baudet walks out of the Tweede Kamer

Baudet walks out after a roast by Martijn Koning

After all, he’s done it no less than four times (and counting) — including stepping down when youth members of his own party were caught sending homophobic and anti-semitic messages.

What do you think of Baudet’s latest comments? Tell us all about it in the comments below!