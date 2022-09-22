Dutch MP Baudet accuses finance minister of being a secret service spy

FeaturedNewsPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Photo-of-Sigrid-Kaag
Image: Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sigrid_Kaag_in_2018.jpeg AND https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en

Ultra right-wing FvD leader Thierry Baudet strikes again, throwing allegations against Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag of Democrats 66 (D66).

In an article by NOS, Baudet’s latest insinuations were so beyond the pale that they resulted in the entire cabinet leaving the debate in protest yesterday.

That’s certainly one way to clear the room! 🙈

Watching too much James Bond?

The prime accusation was lobbed against Kaag because she had committed the crime of… attending St. Anthony’s College in Oxford, England. 🤔

This, to Baudet, was evidence that she may have been recruited by the secret service — as Oxford is apparently where all the spies are trained.

Quite naturally, Kaag protested to Chamber President Vera Bergkamp, who advised the FvD leader against making personal attacks. Undeterred by the warning, Baudet continued.

Faster than a fire drill evacuation 

Unable to cope with the unceasing attacks, Kaag walked out.

She was not alone — the rest of the cabinet followed, leaving the cabinet box fully empty in less than a minute.

Action as an afterthought

Bergkamp attempted to get Baudet to take back the offensive statements he’d made. That went about as well as anyone might expect — with the latter refusing, and doubling down with a repetition of what he’d said earlier.

Taking the Dutch idiommosterd na de maaltijd” (too little, too late) to heart, Bergkamp then deprived Baudet of the floor.

This prevents the FvD leader from participating in the current debate over the Prinsjedag budget documents.

No stranger to making an exit

Baudet, himself, is familiar with the practice of leaving an uncomfortable situation.

Translation: So, according to Baudet, “running away is a sign of weakness?”
Baudet walks out of a Radio 1 broadcast
Baudet walks out on Emma Wortelboer
Baudet walks out of the Tweede Kamer
Baudet walks out after a roast by Martijn Koning

After all, he’s done it no less than four times (and counting) — including stepping down when youth members of his own party were caught sending homophobic and anti-semitic messages.

What do you think of Baudet’s latest comments? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken
Previous article15 not-so-cute things Dutch people do
Next articleLooking for work? Dutch vacancies have nearly doubled in one year
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Can the Dutch insult the royals (and get away with it?)

During this week’s Prinsjesdag celebrations, some Dutchies decided to flip off the king, and you may be wondering: can they...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

5 times The Simpsons made the Dutch say “d’oh”!

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 2
Oh, The Simpsons 🎶. The animated sitcom with its quirky yellow characters has been running since 1989 and is still going strong. Naturally, at...

Can the Dutch insult the royals (and get away with it?)

Mihály Droppa - 0
During this week’s Prinsjesdag celebrations, some Dutchies decided to flip off the king, and you may be wondering: can they actually do that? 👀  Technically,...

7 places named by the Dutch (that you might not know about)

Paola Ivanova Op den Kamp - 16
Long before they were all tulips, windmills, bikes, and happy children, the Dutch were seafarers, explorers and conquerors. So, naturally, they named a lot...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X