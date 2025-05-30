💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!

Goodbye budget flights: Ryanair says “doei” to this Dutch airport, thanks to soaring costs

Flying away out of spite ✈️

News
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
1 minute read
ryanair-aircraft-standing-on-landing-strip-at-dutch-airport-after-cancelled-flight
Image: Depositphotos
Bad news, budget travellers, because Ryanair is saying “tot ziens” to Maastricht Airport from October 26. ✈️

Why? According to them, the relationship just got way too expensive.

Here’s what we know about the change. 👇

It’s not me, it’s your taxes

A combo of rising airport fees and ever-growing Dutch flight taxes is making flying from the Netherlands a financial headache for budget airlines. 😬 

The flight tax alone sits at €29.40 per passenger, reports RTL Nieuws — a steep jump from the mere €8 it cost in 2021.

READ MORE | €6 for a cheese sandwich: Your KLM flight might be about to get more expensive onboard

And guess who ends up footing the bill? Yep, you, the passenger.

Cheap winter holidays? Gone

According to Ryanair, this tax is now “irreparably damaging” Dutch air travel. 

So instead of sticking around, they’re packing their (very small, cabin-approved) bags and heading off to tax-friendlier skies like Sweden, Italy, and Poland. ✌️

Currently, Ryanair is still offering summer flights from Maastricht to five destinations: Bari, Zadar, Porto, Alicante, and Barcelona Girona.

Come winter, however, all of that will vanish. (Much like your holiday tan. 😉)

And what’s left at the airport?

The budget airline’s departure leaves the region with slim pickings — and longer (and pricier) trips to Schiphol, Eindhoven, or even Belgium for Maastricht residents.

For frequent fliers who relied on Ryanair for cheap getaways, Corendon is the only other budget airline flying from the region this summer. However, you can kiss your dreams of a Spanish city break goodbye, as the airline only offers five weekly flights to Bulgaria and Greece. 

So if Maastricht was your go-to for quick escapes, it might be time to start recalculating your route or bracing for pricier tickets. 🧳💰

Will you miss those flights from Maastricht Airport? Tell us more in the comments.

Feature Image: Depositphotos
