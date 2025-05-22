The Dutch airline aims to pull in €120 million this year through changes such as paid catering. That broodje kaas? It’s going to cost you a pretty penny.

According to De Telegraaf, although nothing is confirmed, a recent trial gave passengers a preview, and it didn’t exactly scream luxury. 🙃

Gourmet vibes? More like economy snacks

Once upon a flight, you could count on a free cheese sandwich or pastry and even a glass of wine to make that short European hop feel a little more first class.

Under KLM’s latest trial? That cheese sandwich is €6, the meatball bun is €5, and a half-litre of water, yes, just water, costs €3.50. 👀

Passengers on the trial flight weren’t thrilled. For an airline known for its smooth transfers and full-service image, paying mid-flight felt off-brand.

Frequent flyer Luuk van de Paal tells De Telegraaf: “If you also have to pay for a trolley, KLM will no longer have much added value. Ryanair will win that battle because of cheaper tickets.” Ouch.

KLM says no final decision has been made, but with €120 million needed for 2025, the seatbelt sign is on. ✈️

Not a budget airline (but acting like it)

“KLM is certainly not a budget airline,” insists Chris Van Elswijk, the cabin crew union leader, speaking to De Telegraaf.

But it’s hard to keep that crown on straight when cutting perks, charging for basics, and serving €6 sandwiches. 👑

Adding to the turbulence, more than ten long-haul flights were recently cancelled due to maintenance issues, while ticket prices keep climbing.

What do you think, dear flyers? Would you pay €6 for a “Royal” airline sandwich, or do you team “give me Ryanair and my dignity”? Let us know in the comments. 👇