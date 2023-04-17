Scamming Dutch public transport with OVpay? It’s more possible than you think, experts say

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-check-in-ov-chip-card-dutch-public-transport
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/367928034/stock-photo-arnhem-netherlands-april-2020-public.html

Is there a way to get out of paying for public transportation? Yes. Is it worth the risk that comes with the scam? That’s for you to decide. 🚆

OVpay, a new system where you check in with your smartphone, can easily be cheated. How, you ask? By using an app to make disposable digital cards. RTL Nieuws tested this out and proved that it is indeed true.

A free ticket to ride

When OVpay is used to travel, transport costs are only debited at the end of the day. If a physical card is used and payments do not go through at night, then the card is blocked. 

READ MORE | A guide to night buses and night trains in the Netherlands

A free mobile application allows disposable digital cards to be deleted before the payments have to be made. The digital card then doesn’t exist anymore, which means it can’t be blocked by OVpay when the payment is unsuccessful. Helaas pindakaas!

These travellers could then make a new disposable card for every trip, and continue riding for free.

Will scammers get caught by conductors? The answer is nee. If train conductors check, it only shows that the traveller has checked in and where. 

This means that they have a valid ticket — or so the conductors think. 👀

The move to OVpay

Transport companies have invested €100 million for OVpay to replace the ov-chipkaart (public transport chip card). OVpay allows travellers to check in with a bank card or a smartphone

Whilst Translink knows about disposable digital cards being used to abuse OVpay, they aren’t doing anything to stop it. 

“Fortunately, most travellers are in good faith,” Translink tells RTL Nieuws, “but we are not naive and, as with all other payment systems and industries, there are, unfortunately, attempts at fraud.”

Warning to scammers

Translink and the Betaalvereniging (Payments Association), which represents the banks, warn that scammers could face consequences. 

“Ultimately, the damage will still be recovered from those cardholders,” the organisations write. “They can be banned for a long time by banks from most of their services.”

READ MORE | 7 ways you can level up your Dutch life with a personal OV chip card

If many travellers start abusing the service with the use of one particular bank, payments with cards of that bank could be blocked for OVpay. 

The result? Any travellers with physical or digital cards from that bank won’t be able to travel with their bank cards. Niet leuk! 😱

What do you think of people using OVpay to scam Dutch public transport? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
King’s Day is hitting Rotterdam next week: here’s what to expect
Next article
A local’s guide to Scheveningen: 14 unmissable things to do
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

King’s Day is hitting Rotterdam next week: here’s what to expect

Are you ready for orange to take over Rotterdam? King’s Day in Rotterdam not only offers the usual celebrations of...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

A local’s guide to Scheveningen: 14 unmissable things to do

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 3
In Scheveningen, stately houses meet the laid-back atmosphere that comes with having the beach as your backyard. In short, it’s a must-sea (pardon the...

King’s Day is hitting Rotterdam next week: here’s what to expect

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Are you ready for orange to take over Rotterdam? King’s Day in Rotterdam not only offers the usual celebrations of parties, flea markets, and...

Better late than never: trains between Leiden and The Hague to resume April 21

Eva Gabriella - 0
Trains will resume between Leiden and The Hague after a fatal train incident that severely damaged the tracks two weeks ago. Initially, Prorail announced that...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.