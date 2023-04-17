King’s Day is hitting Rotterdam next week: here’s what to expect

Are you ready for orange to take over Rotterdam? King’s Day in Rotterdam not only offers the usual celebrations of parties, flea markets, and games but also the experience of celebrating the day with the royal family. 🙌

If that sounds like a blast, you may want to pop by Rotterdam for a unique Koningsdag (King’s Day) experience on April 27 with boat parties, markets, and hundreds of festive partygoers decked out in orange.

This year, even the Dutch royal family will take a break from celebrating in The Hague in favour of making the trip to Rotterdam to partake in the celebrations, writes Indebuurt.

The King’s route through Rotterdam

King Willem-Alexander and his family will get a taste of Rotterdam in a one-kilometre city tour, with musicians and performers at various stops.

King’s Day 2023 will take place in Rotterdam!🧡



King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and their 3 daughters, but also Prince Maurits, Prince Bernhard jr, Prince Pieter-Christiaan, Prince Floris and their wives will celebrate King’s Day together in the city😊 https://t.co/M2yMJfD4gS pic.twitter.com/pGRJPz4xq5 — The Dutch Royal Family (@dutchroyals_) October 10, 2022

Starting at 11:00 AM, the family will begin at Afrikaanderplein, and then continue along Pretorialaan and Maashaven.

From there, onlookers can wave to the king as the royal family will get on a Rotterdam black and yellow water taxi and pass by the SS Rotterdam, the Hotel New York, and sail under the Erasmus bridge on the Maas.

READ MORE | 8 things you should know about King’s Day in the Netherlands

The family will then continue on foot from Plein to walk across the Blaak towards the Markthal. At 1:00 PM, the tour will end at the Binnenrotte.

Oh, and make sure not to forget your crown! Rotterdammers will not only be wearing all orange but will also be sporting crowns in line with this year’s “we are all kings and queens” theme. 👑

Get your party on!

For those that are dead keen to usher celebrations in with some music and dancing, there’s a long list of parties that will be happening at all times of the day around the city.

From 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, everyone is welcome to join the free party on the Binnenrotte, featuring artists like Davina Michelle, Ronnie Flex, Lee Towers, and many more.

READ MORE | Where to eat in Rotterdam: 12 trendy restaurants to go to in 2023

If you prefer listening to Rotterdam’s DJs instead, you can also pop into the Noordplein Containerbar Noord, where the entrance will be free until 4:00 PM!

Want to dance to house, disco, afro, or hip-hop music? The Royal Republic festival at the Hofbogen will also be free and feature many DJs.

READ MORE | 20 best and free things to do in Rotterdam in 2023

Maybe you feel like wandering around and taking in the sights? That sounds like a grand plan, as there will be boat parties, karaoke nights, and orange galas all over the city beckoning you to join.

Snacks, games, and markets

For those wanting to take a quick break from dancing, there will also be festivals where you catch up on your yearly ration of tompouce, play some games, and take a spin on the Ferris wheel.

READ MORE | 6 essential phrases you need for this King’s Day

If you’re in the mood for a more low-key approach to King’s Day, make sure to stop by the vriijmarkts (flea markets) scattered around the city.

You can sell and buy little things, as well as have a drink with your neighbours around Wijkpark Oude Westen, Schouwburgplein, Mauritsweg, and many more locations.

Are you planning on celebrating King’s Day in Rotterdam? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!