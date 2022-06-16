Cruising Amsterdam’s canals is officially the top tourist experience (in the world!)

A hiking tour in the Himalayas? How about snorkelling in Hawaii? Nah. According to TripAdvisor, Amsterdam canal cruises are the best thing for tourists to do — in the entire world. 🚤

A boat trip through the Amsterdam canals was rewarded with the winning spot in the Travelers Choice Awards from Tripadvisor, after thousands of travellers voted for the experience. 🥇

Rasmus Emmelkamp, owner of boat tour agency Flagship Amsterdam, told RTL Nieuws that they’re very happy to be providing others with the “best experience in the world.”

Not too sure about Amsterdam’s canal cruises being the top-ranked experience in the world? Well, the proof is in the pudding. 😉

Challenging tourism restrictions

The super-official ranking will likely attract more tourists to the city and into its canals.

While this is a great turnout for tourists and travel companies, this probably won’t be well-received in Amsterdam’s municipality. 🙄

Reducing tourism has been an ongoing objective for Amsterdam’s municipality and mayor Femke Halsema.

Rasmus Emmelkamp explains that the way to please both parties is to attract “quality tourists” that enjoy quiet trips with beautiful stories.

