Cruising Amsterdam’s canals is officially the top tourist experience (in the world!)

trip through the picturesque canals of Amsterdam

A hiking tour in the Himalayas? How about snorkelling in Hawaii? Nah. According to TripAdvisor, Amsterdam canal cruises are the best thing for tourists to do — in the entire world. 🚤

A boat trip through the Amsterdam canals was rewarded with the winning spot in the Travelers Choice Awards from Tripadvisor, after thousands of travellers voted for the experience. 🥇

Rasmus Emmelkamp, owner of boat tour agency Flagship Amsterdam, told RTL Nieuws that they’re very happy to be providing others with the “best experience in the world.”

Not too sure about Amsterdam’s canal cruises being the top-ranked experience in the world? Well, the proof is in the pudding. 😉

Challenging tourism restrictions

The super-official ranking will likely attract more tourists to the city and into its canals.

While this is a great turnout for tourists and travel companies, this probably won’t be well-received in Amsterdam’s municipality. 🙄

Reducing tourism has been an ongoing objective for Amsterdam’s municipality and mayor Femke Halsema.

Rasmus Emmelkamp explains that the way to please both parties is to attract “quality tourists” that enjoy quiet trips with beautiful stories.

Do you consider Amsterdam’s canal cruises the top-rated experience in the world? Tell us in the comments below!

Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

