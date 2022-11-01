Missed your flight? Schiphol extends period for compensation claims

If you’re one of the many hundreds of people that missed a flight at Schiphol Airport in recent months, well…there may be a silver lining in sight.

Our good ol’ friend Schiphol will be extending the period during which travellers that have missed flights can claim compensation, says RTL Nieuws.

Took the train instead? The compensation still holds

Prior to this announcement, compensation schemes were only applied until August 11 — but will now be in effect till November 30.

These compensation schemes cover the costs of rebooking flights, finding replacement flights, or even using alternative methods of transport.

Travel costs spent by passengers when getting to Schiphol or an alternative airport will also be factored in.

Waiting times are shorter — but there’s a catch!

Waiting times during autumn were roughly 14 minutes on average, with a max of under half an hour.

However, this came as a result of Schiphol cancelling thousands of flights.

Situatie #Schiphol verbeterd… Tja, zo kun je het ook zeggen. Denk dat het is omdat heel veel vluchten geschrapt zijn, omdat veel mensen uitwijken naar andere luchthavens etc. Er is pas verbetering als de situatie echt kan worden vergeleken met hoe het bijvoorbeeld in 2019 was. — Madeleine van de Wouw (@MadeleinevdWouw) October 31, 2022 Translation: Situation in #Schiphol improved… Well, you can put it that way. Think it’s because a lot of flights have been cancelled, because many people are moving to other airports, etc. There will only be an improvement if the situation can really be compared to how it was in 2019, for example.

Due to staff shortages, the airport can’t cope with the strain of so many passengers passing through it.

This year saw one million fewer travellers use Schiphol than the previous year, a trend that is likely to continue into the first half of 2023 as well.

What do you think of Schiphol’s latest move? Tell us all about it in the comments below!