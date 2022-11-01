Hold on to your hats: the Netherlands announces a code yellow for strong winds

Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
It looks like the bad weather has only just begun, as strong gusts of wind are expected along the Dutch coast, in the Wadden Area and Flevoland. 

The yellow warning comes in as wind speeds pick up to a speedy 90 kilometres per hour — that’s enough to blow your socks off for sure, but the strong winds may also interfere with traffic, reports NU.nl

Hail and thunderstorms, oh my!

There will be some rain showers today as clouds move across the country. 

And, good news for thrill seekers: these showers are due to get heavier as the day goes on, with chances of hail and thunderstorms. ⛈

Stay away from the trees folks, but you may be able to catch a flash of lightning tonight, especially if you’re living in a Dutch coastal area!

While you may need your raincoat, you can ditch that heavy jumper seeing as the temperature is set to rise to between 16 and 17 degrees from today until Wednesday! 🥵

Body-building winds

The strong winds will continue as the week carries on. On Tuesday and Wednesday, strong gusts of wind will sweep up the lowlands, reaching 75 to 90 kilometres per hour. 

And, along the Dutch coasts, winds could pick up to nearly 100 kilometres per hour. The wind’s been hitting the gym and is ready to blow your house down. 💪🌬

But, by the end of Wednesday night, those billowing gusts of wind are set to end. 

Will you be watching the thunderstorms outside or from the comfort of your living room? Tell us in a comment below! 👇

Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

