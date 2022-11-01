Hold on to your hats: the Netherlands announces a code yellow for strong winds

It looks like the bad weather has only just begun, as strong gusts of wind are expected along the Dutch coast, in the Wadden Area and Flevoland.

The yellow warning comes in as wind speeds pick up to a speedy 90 kilometres per hour — that’s enough to blow your socks off for sure, but the strong winds may also interfere with traffic, reports NU.nl.

Hail and thunderstorms, oh my!

There will be some rain showers today as clouds move across the country.

And, good news for thrill seekers: these showers are due to get heavier as the day goes on, with chances of hail and thunderstorms. ⛈

Stay away from the trees folks, but you may be able to catch a flash of lightning tonight, especially if you’re living in a Dutch coastal area!

ICON model contains significant #weather #wetter of type "#Storm" with wind gusts of more than 90 km/h near #DenHelder (#Netherlands) for this noon given in local time. The ICON forecast data predicts wind gusts with 114.99 km/h for 01.11.22 – 12:00 UTC. pic.twitter.com/L1rFAti6wq — ASKMeteo (@ASKMeteo) November 1, 2022

While you may need your raincoat, you can ditch that heavy jumper seeing as the temperature is set to rise to between 16 and 17 degrees from today until Wednesday! 🥵

Body-building winds

The strong winds will continue as the week carries on. On Tuesday and Wednesday, strong gusts of wind will sweep up the lowlands, reaching 75 to 90 kilometres per hour.

And, along the Dutch coasts, winds could pick up to nearly 100 kilometres per hour. The wind’s been hitting the gym and is ready to blow your house down. 💪🌬

But, by the end of Wednesday night, those billowing gusts of wind are set to end.

Will you be watching the thunderstorms outside or from the comfort of your living room? Tell us in a comment below! 👇