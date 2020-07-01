You might be having a bad day, but it’s certainly not as bad as the captain of this vessel.

NOS reports that a ship with containers hit the Willemsbrug in Rotterdam, causing several containers to fall into the water.

Hans Mossleman, an eyewitness from a nearby restaurant, reported that “I just wanted to grab my phone when I heard a familiar sound”. According to him “I have lived in the area for some time and this happens every three to four years.” He managed to film the incident on his phone.

According to the police, three containers were lost, and the incident is currently being investigated in order to determine its cause.

The ship was sailing under a German flag, and it’s currently located on the North Island in Rotterdam. The Willemsbrug has also been damaged by the crash, according to the regional news channel Rijnmond. As of yet, it is unknown what the containers had inside of them.

