Albert Heijn introduces deposit on all plastic juice bottles

NewsEconomyEnvironment
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Person-places-a-plastic-bottle-into-the-deposit-machine-at-a-supermarket
Image: Statiegeld Nederland https://statiegeldnederland.nl/pers/ Press release

Attention, environmentalists and compulsive juice drinkers! ⚠️ Albert Heijn will introduce a voluntary deposit on all plastic bottles. Hoera, plastic recycling!

At the moment, customers can only deposit juice bottles where water or sugar was added. To avoid any unnecessary confusion, Albert Heijn wants to make it just a little easier for everyone, reports NU.nl.

Controverseries in the recycling industry

A recent investigation by Recycling Network Benelux (RNB) of Albert Heijn and Jumbo revealed that the supermarket giants did not include a deposit on bottles of 100% pure juice, but did secretly add sugar and water to them. How scandalous! 😱

The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) ruled that the supermarkets violated this rule and must ask for a deposit on bottles that contain added water or sugar.

Deposits no matter what

Albert Heijn decided that they will charge a deposit on all plastic juice bottles, regardless of their size or contents. They argued that sometimes customers can’t tell whether their drink has added sugar or water. So, why not make it easier on them and just add the deposit to all bottles anyway?

Henk van Harn, Albert Heijn Director of Merchandise, says this decision is better for everyone — customers don’t have to second-guess whether they can deposit their bottles and more plastic bottles can be collected and recycled. Definitely seems like a win in our books. 😁

READ MORE | Recycling in the Netherlands: an international’s guide

An Albert Heijn spokesperson said this measure will come into effect “as soon as possible”, but it depends on Statiegeld Nederland (the organisation that handles bottle deposits).

The organisation must determine if Albert Heijn’s decision meets some requirements for introducing this deposit. If all goes well, we could be seeing deposits on all plastic bottles from Albert Heijn very soon!

What do you think of this new rule for bottle deposits? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Statiegeld Nederland/Supplied
Previous articleBREAKING: Gunman with a hostage at Amsterdam’s Leidseplein
Next articleGunman at Amsterdam’s Leidseplein: this is what happened
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Walkers save beached seahorses along the Dutch coast following storms

Vigilant hikers saved several weakened seahorses on the coast of Noord Holland over the weekend. 🌊 Normally, seahorses cling to seaweed...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Between New York and the Netherlands: the journey to yet another home

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
In preparation for my big move from the United States to the Netherlands, I set sail on a Dutch history hunt within the continental...

Walkers save beached seahorses along the Dutch coast following storms

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Vigilant hikers saved several weakened seahorses on the coast of Noord Holland over the weekend. 🌊 Normally, seahorses cling to seaweed but likely broke free...

What were Elfstedentochten really like? Vintage 50s video in full colour inside!

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 1
There are some things we wish would make a comeback: flip phones, playing in the street, and of course, the Elfstedentocht. While we had a...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X