Weekly update: the last one ever (yes, you’ve read that right)

This is it then, our dearest reader. Almost two years ago, we’ve started these coronavirus weekly updates. Now it looks like life is returning back to normal in the Netherlands for the foreseeable future. 🥳

So, for the last time, here it goes.

Weekly numbers

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from March 22 to March 29. While the number of hospitalisations went down slightly, reported deaths increased these past seven days.

The RIVM has reported 222,366 new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands as of last week. This represents a stark drop compared to last week’s report of 313,318 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also went down slightly with 65.4% of people testing positive compared to 66.2% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications went up slightly. This week, 104 people passed away compared to 95 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Both the number of admissions to the nursing ward and the number of admissions in the ICU decreased. The past week saw 1,353 new admissions to the nursing ward and 118 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week, there were 1,696 patients and 129 patients respectively.

Post-pandemic life in the Netherlands

Since last Wednesday, March 23, the Dutch government has officially said goodbye to the last remaining coronavirus restrictions. Since then, life has pretty much gone back to normal here in the Netherlands.

No more facemasks on public transport, no more 1G testing before large indoor events and no more travel restrictions for travellers to the lowlands.

You don’t even have to isolate anymore when testing positive for the coronavirus! However, it is obviously advised that you quarantine anyway — to keep your friends, family and neighbours healthy and well. 🤝

Low number of ICU admissions

You’d think that with things heating up here in the Netherlands — huge parties, festivals and no more 1.5-metre distancing rule — coronavirus cases would go through the roof and the hospitals would struggle to keep up.

However, as NU.nl reports, this Monday the number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has dropped to its lowest point since October 2021. 📉 This Monday, 135 patients have been recorded to require intensive care related to coronavirus symptoms.

With positive tests also following a downwards trend, it looks like we can finally take a breath this spring! After almost two years, it’s bitterly needed.

Dutch summer 2022 here we come! ☀️

