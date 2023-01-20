It’s SNOWING in the Netherlands and we couldn’t be more excited

FeaturedNewsTrafficWeather
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
photo-of-woman-biking-through-snow-with-morning-light-behind-her
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/woman-rides-bike-winter-concept-cycling-during-snowy-weather-snow-sun-weather-park_35949933.htm#page=2&query=bikingsnow&position=13&from_view=search&track=sph?log-in=email

Time to bundle up with those warm earmuffs and winter gloves as true winter weather descends on the Netherlands.  

Following a blanketing of snow in parts of the country overnight, the KNMI has issued a Code Orange warning for several Dutch provinces, including Utrecht, Gelderland, North Brabant, and Limburg. 

Forecasts show that the snow could fall up to five to eight centimetres per hour. 

Drivers, be careful!

Due to winter showers and freezing wet roads, there is a high chance of slipperiness Friday morning making it a good idea to keep an eye out. 👀

Heavy snowfall can cause considerable damage and dangerous situations for drivers.  

Drivers who have to hit the roads today are warned to drive carefully and keep a safe following distance. 🚗

In various places last night, municipality workers have already taken action to save the roads from ice. 

Possibility of traffic jams

Because of the winter conditions, traffic jams are to be expected (cue sigh for everyone driving).

Of course, drivers should already be used to this, after long traffic jams due to accidents with trucks formed on Thursday. 

READ MORE | Snow across the Netherlands tonight? Yep, it’s on the cards

The ANWB, which measures traffic jams on highways and provincial roads, reported 800 kilometres of traffic jams around 8 AM this morning. Yikes! 

But there’s a silver lining here, as ANWB reports that the rush hour on Friday is less intense than on other working days. 🎉

How are you spending today with the winter weather? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Moving to a new house in the Netherlands: 9 things to do
Next article
Dutch tax official found with €920,000 cash in his kitchen, says he has no idea it was there
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

A Dutch man got nudes from 150 girls, incl. minors — then blackmailed them

A 24-year-old man is suspected of pushing hundreds of girls into sending him nudes, which he then used to blackmail...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

These are the 6 best international bookstores in the Netherlands

Amanda Steck - 7
There's nothing cosier than staying inside on a cold day with a cup of tea while reading a book. ✨ But how do you...

Becoming a father? Here’s everything you need to know about paternity leave in the Netherlands in 2023

Ailish Lalor - 2
What an exciting time! Are you becoming a father soon, or hoping for it in the near future? Here's our guide to paternity leave...

A Dutch man got nudes from 150 girls, incl. minors — then blackmailed them

Lyna Meyrer - 0
A 24-year-old man is suspected of pushing hundreds of girls into sending him nudes, which he then used to blackmail them.  The Dutch Public Prosecution...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.