It’s SNOWING in the Netherlands and we couldn’t be more excited

Time to bundle up with those warm earmuffs and winter gloves as true winter weather descends on the Netherlands.

Following a blanketing of snow in parts of the country overnight, the KNMI has issued a Code Orange warning for several Dutch provinces, including Utrecht, Gelderland, North Brabant, and Limburg.

Forecasts show that the snow could fall up to five to eight centimetres per hour.

Drivers, be careful!

Due to winter showers and freezing wet roads, there is a high chance of slipperiness Friday morning making it a good idea to keep an eye out. 👀

Heavy snowfall can cause considerable damage and dangerous situations for drivers.

Drivers who have to hit the roads today are warned to drive carefully and keep a safe following distance. 🚗

In various places last night, municipality workers have already taken action to save the roads from ice.

Possibility of traffic jams

Because of the winter conditions, traffic jams are to be expected (cue sigh for everyone driving).

Of course, drivers should already be used to this, after long traffic jams due to accidents with trucks formed on Thursday.

The ANWB, which measures traffic jams on highways and provincial roads, reported 800 kilometres of traffic jams around 8 AM this morning. Yikes!

But there’s a silver lining here, as ANWB reports that the rush hour on Friday is less intense than on other working days. 🎉

How are you spending today with the winter weather? Tell us in the comments below!