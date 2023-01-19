Snow across the Netherlands tonight? Yep, it’s on the cards!

Let there be snow! Get ready for wintry showers because snow is forecasted to fall across all regions tonight and well into tomorrow.☃️

This morning, our neighbours in the south of the country woke up to a healthy dose of slush and wet snow.

If you’re green with envy, we have some good news! Weeronline reports that winter showers of snow and hail will spread across the country today and continue throughout tomorrow.

In not-so-good news, the KNMI has issued a code yellow for slipperiness throughout the country because of winter showers and the freezing of wet roads.

When and where?

Over the course of the day, the rest of the Netherlands will slowly follow suit as a mixture of sun and clouds turn into wintry showers.

A blend of rain and hail will turn to snow as the evening gets cooler. Specifically, snow will fall in the southern regions tonight and gradually move inland towards east Brabant and Limburg tomorrow.

Northern provinces are also expected to receive a winter shower, so no one is left out!

Helaas! The snow isn’t here to stay. Temperatures across the country will remain above freezing, though, which means the snow will melt before we’ve had the chance to put on our snow boots. 🥲

Car chaos

While a snowy morning view is cute at first, reality hits hard. With the current and coming snow, the Netherlands is set to see a bit of slush-filled chaos — especially on its roads.

RTL Nieuws reports that this morning’s rush hour was the busiest it’s been since 2019. The roads were already busy due to the regional transport strikes, but the traffic worsened due to the slippery conditions.

If you’re considering braving the winter weather, we advise watching where you step — and maybe skipping that car commute!

