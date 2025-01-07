This part of the Netherlands can expect snow during the week

And we’re jealous

Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Dutch weather hasn’t been very forgiving lately (or ever), but if you love snow, we might have some good news for you. 

If you live in Limburg, that is.

Yep, those in the southeast can rejoice (or recoil) as a few centimetres of snow are expected later in the day. 

Wet snow and wetter rain

RTL reports that the Limburg hills, particularly, will see some wet snow later in the afternoon and evening. 

This will surely be a welcome change after the rain and potential hailstorm the region is experiencing this morning.

This is Dutch snow we’re talking about, though, which means the wintery blanket will only be a few centimetres, and it might not stick around for long since the weather in the coming days will be changeable. 

However, Limburg can expect more wet snow on Thursday morning, and there may be some moderate frost in the hills when the sky clears. Unfortunately, it won’t be nippy enough to get your skates out. 

Just good ol’ rain for the rest

Nevertheless, southeast residents should count their blessings; wet snow that doesn’t stick around is still better than the rain the rest of the country will be dealing with. 

Those living in other parts of the Netherlands will experience local rain and hail showers with occasional clear spells today. 

Especially the northern coastal area can expect stronger winds in the afternoon. 

Luckily, tomorrow looks more promising. It will remain dry, and we might even see some of the rarest Dutch winter commodity — sunshine!

It’s just the northern coastal area that can’t catch a break, with a chance of more rain and hail forecast in this region tomorrow. 

Are you one of the lucky ones that might see some snow these days? Let us know in the comments!

Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

