Bystanders rescue woman from icy water after car ends up in canal

From eyewitnesses to heroes 👏

A woman was rescued by bystanders after her car ended up in a freezing canal on Monday evening in the Frisian city of Franeker. 

NOS writes that how the vehicle ended up in the water is unknown.

The nameless heroes

In this case, it wasn’t emergency service workers who jumped into the freezing canal to pull the woman to safety, but bystanders. 

Passersby acted quickly, saving her before emergency services even arrived. 

Fortunately, a quick check by ambulance staff concluded that the woman had escaped unharmed.

Meanwhile, in Amsterdam…

This happened shortly after a similar incident in the capital. On Saturday, two tourists took a break from sightseeing to pull a motorist out of the Keizergracht canal in Amsterdam’s city centre. 

READ MORE | Swimming in Amsterdam’s canals: what you need to know 

Everyone made it out of the water safely and received warm blankets from the fire department. 

Not everyone is willing to plunge into freezing canal water at this time of year, which makes us tip our hat to these brave bystanders. 

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview's weekly roundup 📮

This part of the Netherlands can expect snow during the week
