Time to grab your winter boots — snow is coming to the Netherlands

This weekend we can expect what Dutchies call natte sneeuw (wet snow). Yup, the Dutch have multiple words for snow and this one essentially means the snow that, though pretty, melts when it hits the ground.

While it’s not time to build a snowman just yet, you may want to dust off the winter boots and grab an umbrella. 🌨️

According to the NOS, it’s still unclear in which parts of the country we can expect snowfall. He says “the showers circulate around the low-pressure area and can end up anywhere in the Netherlands at the moment.” 🤷‍♂️

Wherever the snow ends up falling, you’ll have to enjoy it while it’s still in the air. It’s not quite cold enough and the ground is too warm for it to stay. Better get ready for some slushy roads instead. 😅

What is clear, however, is that a low-pressure area is carrying cold winds from Iceland to the Netherlands, bringing us those nice sub-zero temperatures — brrrr. Night frost is especially likely in the interior parts of the country.

Image: romrodinka/Depositphotos