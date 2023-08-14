Proost! This “Dutch village” in America only JUST legalised alcohol

News
photograph-of-a-group-of-friends-having-drinks-on-a-terrace
So there’s a small town in Chicago called South Holland, and they weren’t allowed to sell alcohol there until now. This decision got mixed reviews: the local pastor doesn’t like it, but the mayor does. (Ja, this does sound a bit like a period piece set in 1856.)

Recently, South Holland (the village in Chicago, not the Dutch province) allowed alcohol licenses to be issued.

But don’t go thinking that all the South Hollanders in Chicago will finally get drunk and rowdy enough to yell about hockey or how to make the perfect deep-dish pizza. Alcohol can only be served with food, so no drinking on an empty stomach!

Now you’ll never believe what caused this change in policy: a pancake house. The owner of a local pancake house (called Blueberry Field Pancake House & Restaurant) wanted to put mimosas on his menu. A noble cause. 🥂

Mixed reactions

Of course, something as controversial as washing down some pancakes with the mind-altering poison of some brunch mimosas wouldn’t happen without backlash.

The local pastor, Melvin L. Moore, feels that this “safe and religious village” will now become something else, according to de Telegraaf.

Meanwhile, the mayor sees this as a step forward towards development, while not sacrificing their “longstanding values of faith and family”.

(Question: can we get a nice mimosa buzz going but in a God-honouring way? 🍹)

Some quick history

It makes sense that you’d have questions about this small village. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back. The village was first settled when Dutch immigrants from South Holland (now we are talking about the Dutch province) moved to Illinois in 1846.

In 1894 it finally became a municipality, and now 20,000 inhabitants call it home. We imagine they struggle to go to Blueberry Field Pancake House & Restaurant without running into a classmate, work colleague, relative, ex-partner, or awkward crush.

Hopefully, these lenient alcohol policies won’t cause anyone too much embarrassment and hangxiety. 👀

What do you think of South Holland’s (again, the village, not the province) attitude towards alcohol? Tell us in the comments!

