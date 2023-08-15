Day trip from Amsterdam to Brussels, anyone? NS plans faster rail connections

FeaturedNewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
2 minute read
The Royal Palace in Brussels in a beautiful summer day, reached by international train from the Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/62060445/stock-photo-the-royal-palace-in-brussels.html

A train ride that takes nearly three hours will definitely put a damper on your leuk day trip to Brussels. Geen probleem, because the NS is unrolling new plans to have you faster than ever.

Your whim to hop onto a train from Amsterdam to Brussels quickly comes to a screeching halt when you find out that the ride is not as quick as you thought. Plus, you have to wait for the train to show up in the first place. Echt niet leuk!

READ MORE | Commuting to work? The NS wants more expensive train tickets during rush hour

From 2025, that frustration and time spent twiddling your thumbs will be reduced. Why? The NS and Belgian rail operator, NMBS, will introduce more intercity trains between the capitals of the Netherlands and Belgium, reports the NOS.

Plans for a snel journey

Travel time from Amsterdam to Brussels will be shortened by about 45 minutes. This means the journey will take just over two hours.

So, how are they reducing travel time? By introducing a new connection with the new intercity (ICNG) that reaches a speed of up to 200 kilometres per hour.

Missed your train? The NS has a solution! How about 32 trains a day instead of the measly 16? Ja, alsjeblieft!

That’s not the only way they’re speeding things up. The train will also depart from Amsterdam South, instead of Amsterdam Central Station, and will have fewer stops.

Stops at stations in Breda, Noorderkempen, Mechelen, and Brussels Airport-Zaventem will be served by a different train from the Belgian NMBS.

Brussels is the bee’s knees

The cabinet wants to open the market for international train travel. This means that the NS will no longer have exclusive rights to provide train travel abroad. However, the train to Brussels is the exception to this.

With Brussels being the most popular international destination for Dutch train passengers, the NS sure got lucky.

READ MORE | 7 daily trains to Berlin AND Paris? This Dutch company wants to make it happen

Lucky for us, other train companies will offer train journeys to other international destinations like London, Berlin, and Paris. Hieperdepiep hoera!

Have you travelled by train to Brussels? How long did it take? Tell us about your experiences in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Proost! This “Dutch village” in America only JUST legalised alcohol
Next article
Russian bombers flew toward Dutch and UK airspace
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Housing

How to survive a ‘hospiteeravond’: expectations, tips, and tricks

Are you a student looking to rent a room in the Netherlands? Then chances are that you’ll have to face...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

How to survive a ‘hospiteeravond’: expectations, tips, and tricks

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Are you a student looking to rent a room in the Netherlands? Then chances are that you’ll have to face an intimidating hospiteeravond at...

Here’s why more Dutchies are avoiding going to the office

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
We are all well-versed in the life of the home office by now. So much so that a lot of Dutchies are avoiding the...

19 super annoying things internationals do in the Netherlands

Simone Jacobs - 0
As an international in the Netherlands, you might think some things the Dutch do are annoying — but have you taken a look in...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.