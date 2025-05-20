According to Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, Max Vertsappen, our favourite flying Dutchman (well, Dutch-Belgian to be exact) is the second highest earning Formula 1 driver in the world, right below Lewis Hamilton.

The 27-year-old bagged a casual $78 million over the past 12 months — just $2 million shy of Hamilton.

Where’s all that money coming from? Unsurprisingly, the largest portion ($72 million) is thanks to his salary and bonuses from Red Bull, the Formula 1 team he’s been racing with since 2016.

The remaining $6 million? That’s from endorsements and commercial deals. Not a bad side hustle!

Finishing among the top 50

Verstappen’s success on the track has landed him in 24th place among 50 of the world’s highest-earning athletes.

This year, the bar to break into the top 50 has shot up — athletes needed to earn at least $53.6 million, a significant jump from last year’s $45.2 million (which, let’s be honest, still sounds like Monopoly money to most of us).

Add it all up, and the top 50 athletes pulled in a jaw-dropping $4.23 billion this year — up from $3.88 billion in 2024. Yes, billion with a B.

So no, Max Verstappen isn’t number one — but 24th in the world and $78 million richer? That’s still a podium-worthy finish.

When did success hit?

Max Verstappen’s career didn’t just take off — it exploded onto the scene. He began his journey in Formula 1 in astonishing fashion, becoming the youngest person ever to compete in an F1 race at just 17 years old. @just.a.random.f1.fan Du du du duh max verstappen du du duh #maxverstappen #formula1 #f1tiktok #f1 #edit #maxverstappen33 ♬ 33 Max Verstappen – Carte Blanq & Maxx Power

And he didn’t stop there — he made history again by becoming the youngest-ever F1 race winner at 18 years and 228 days old, claiming victory at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016. Talk about an early bloomer.

