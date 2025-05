Tired of sipping your cappuccino in the cold while the sun shines mockingly on someone else’s table? Geen stress (no worries), thereโ€™s a handy new tool that shows you exactly which terraces are soaking up the most sun. ๐ŸŒž

Rotterdam local Frank Nanninga had one noble mission: to stop freezing for his caffeine fix. So, he built a clever tool powered by AI to help you spot the sunniest cafรฉ seats in town.ย

No more guesswork, no more cold coffee. Letโ€™s dig into how the sun-sniffing masterpiece works. ๐Ÿ‘‡

Built by a man on a (caffeinated) mission

It all began when Frank wandered around Rotterdam, coffee in hand, hunting for a sunny terrace that wasnโ€™t buried in shadow by a skyscraper.

ย โ€œI love coffee and enjoy it even more when I can sit in the sun with it,โ€ he told RTL Nieuws, summing up the struggle we know all too well.

Tired of playing hide-and-seek with the sun, Frank turned to artificial intelligence and used vibe coding, a method where you describe the problem and let AI do the heavy work.

Within a day, the first version of Koffieindezon came to life. A week later, tens of thousands of sun-hungry visitors had already used it. ๐Ÿ”ฅ

How the magic works

Koffieindezon uses public 3D building models and the sunโ€™s current position to simulate where shadows fall in real time. Think Google Maps, but much hotter.

Just open the site, zoom in on the map, and voilร : you get a live view of where the sun is shining at that very moment.

You can fast-forward through the day, pick a future date (yes, even next Thursday at 4:00 PM), and see exactly when your favourite cafรฉ gets sunlight. โ˜€๏ธ

It works everywhere in the Netherlands, whether youโ€™re keen to lounge in the heart of Amsterdam or sip a quiet beer in a village with more cows than coffee options.

Thereโ€™s even a โ€˜sun hoursโ€™ button for hardcore sun-chasers who treat UV like a lifestyle.

No weather apps, no awkward terrace shuffle. Just you, the sun, and a smugly warm espresso. ๐Ÿ˜Œโ˜•

Would you use this to hunt down the perfect sunny seat โ€” or are you still trusting your gut (and getting cold feet)? Let us know what you think! ๐Ÿ˜Ž