Hoera! F1 Champion Max Verstappen receives royal honour

Racing his way to the very top, Formula One champion Max Verstappen was appointed as an officer in the Order of Oranje-Nassau yesterday! 🎖

The 24-year-old was awarded the royal distinction by Minister of Sport Conny Helder this Thursday, reports the NOS.

Home is where the heart is

Verstappen responded to the honour with a post on Twitter, thanking the family and loved ones that nourished his racing career.

Grateful for his wings, he also thanked his team, Red Bull — which he mentioned had become a second family to him.

Before popping the champagne once again, Verstappen made sure to credit his loyal fans for their continued support in an official press release by the government.

An inspiration to many

Driving straight to the point, Minister Helder also congratulated him on helping to put the Netherlands on the map. 

Commending his years of hard work, she called him an inspiration to many and said that he was the first Dutchman to have driven to the title of Formula One champion. High praise indeed!

READ MORE | After a historic win, Max Verstappen becomes Dutch Sportsman of the year

As part of the Order of Oranje-Nassau, Verstappen joined an illustrious order containing other sporting greats such as Johan Cruijff and Louis van Gaal, and artists like M C Escher.

What is the Order of Oranje-Nassau?

As an Officer of Oranje-Nassau, Verstappen has essentially joined an order of Dutch chivalry! The Order was founded in 1892 by the then-Queen Regent Emma, as an honour to bestow on those who accomplish great acts of service to Dutch society.

The Order has several ranks — ranging from Member, Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer, to Knight Grand Cross.

And he’s already off to the races!

Hot on the heels of his Formula One victory over Lewis Hamilton last year, fans will no doubt be looking forward to Verstappen’s performance at the Dutch Grand Prix starting today. 🏎

Whichever way things go, it’s a racing certainty that Verstappen’s journey to success has only just begun!

Are you a fan of Max Verstappen? Tell us what you think of his latest victory in the comments below!

