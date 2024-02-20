It’s almost here! Here’s where you can soon go surfing in the centre of Rotterdam

Hawaii? Nah, Rotterdam. 😎

NewsEntertainmentSports
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
man-surfing-in-rotterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/7626602/stock-photo-man-surfing.html

Just in time for spring, Rotterdam is getting an exciting new attraction: Rif010 — an urban surfing paradise right in the heart of the city.

Ten years later than planned, the construction of Rif010 is finally nearing completion, writes the AD.

In just a few months’ time, you can catch some waves right next to the famous Rotterdam Foodhallen (if you dare 🌊).

Surf’s up! 🤙

The dreamer behind this project? Edwin Van Viegen.

As a surfer himself, his idea was to create a wave pool in Rotterdam’s Steigersgracht canal so people could surf around in a truly unique setting. 🏄‍♂️ 

Rif010’s big opening is on July 6, when the water sports oasis will host a big surf competition. After that, the surf course will be open all year round, between 10 AM and 10 PM (except on Sundays).

READ MORE | Surfing in the Netherlands: where to go and what to know in 2024

Anyone who wants to ride Rotterdam’s artificial waves can either rent a board or use their own. On top of that, the canal will also be made suitable for kayaking, rafting and diving lessons! 🤿

Tickets selling fast

Now you may be wondering: what does this fun cost? Well, it depends on the wave you’re planning to catch.

One hour of surfing on a big wave will cost €50, while surfing on a smaller one will cost €35. These prices include the surfboard rental.

The pre-sale of the tickets has already begun, and tickets are flying off the shelves. “The first few weeks are already fully booked”, Van Viegen tells the AD.

Will you check out Rif010? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Prepare for delays: fewer trains running through Schiphol next week
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Prepare for delays: fewer trains running through Schiphol next week

Double-check your schedules, because fewer trains will be travelling to and from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport starting next Monday. ProRail, the Dutch...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Prepare for delays: fewer trains running through Schiphol next week

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Double-check your schedules, because fewer trains will be travelling to and from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport starting next Monday. ProRail, the Dutch railroad contractor, will be...

Studying in the Netherlands? Here are 9 things you need to set up

Ellen Ranebo - 0
So you’ve just arrived on Dutch soil, suitcase in hand, ready to study in the Netherlands. You may have some questions about what to...

Dutch Quirk #17: Treat the public footpaths like their personal terrace

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
Imagine this: You have the bikes parked in a row on one side of the street. Then you have the neighbours with their knee-high...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.