Just in time for spring, Rotterdam is getting an exciting new attraction: Rif010 — an urban surfing paradise right in the heart of the city.

Ten years later than planned, the construction of Rif010 is finally nearing completion, writes the AD.

In just a few months’ time, you can catch some waves right next to the famous Rotterdam Foodhallen (if you dare 🌊).

Surf’s up! 🤙

The dreamer behind this project? Edwin Van Viegen.

As a surfer himself, his idea was to create a wave pool in Rotterdam’s Steigersgracht canal so people could surf around in a truly unique setting. 🏄‍♂️

Rif010’s big opening is on July 6, when the water sports oasis will host a big surf competition. After that, the surf course will be open all year round, between 10 AM and 10 PM (except on Sundays).

Anyone who wants to ride Rotterdam’s artificial waves can either rent a board or use their own. On top of that, the canal will also be made suitable for kayaking, rafting and diving lessons! 🤿

Tickets selling fast

Now you may be wondering: what does this fun cost? Well, it depends on the wave you’re planning to catch.

One hour of surfing on a big wave will cost €50, while surfing on a smaller one will cost €35. These prices include the surfboard rental.

The pre-sale of the tickets has already begun, and tickets are flying off the shelves. “The first few weeks are already fully booked”, Van Viegen tells the AD.

Will you check out Rif010? Share your thoughts in the comments!