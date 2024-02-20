Double-check your schedules, because fewer trains will be travelling to and from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport starting next Monday.

ProRail, the Dutch railroad contractor, will be renewing the railways between February 26 and March 7, as well as fixing the escalators, stairs, and ramps of the train station.

The NS calculates extra travel time of around 15 minutes for passengers due to the minor renovations, and recommends checking the NS or 9292 app for travel advice, reports NU.nl.

Renovations in the future

ProRail and NS are currently two years into a six-year renovation plan for the Schiphol Airport tracks and train station.

They will also definitely be working on the railways from March 29 to April 1, 2024, and from May 9 to May 13, 2024. Further activities are planned for November.

These renovation plans aren’t the first disruption to train traffic in Schiphol — fewer trains were running to and from Schiphol in late 2023.

11 minutes from Amsterdam Centraal to Schiphol Airport. pic.twitter.com/K75Gc095rP — Dr Raul Pacheco-Vega (@raulpacheco) February 17, 2024

