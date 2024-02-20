Prepare for delays: fewer trains running through Schiphol next week

Inconvenient as ever. 🙄

NewsTraffic
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
photo-schiphol-plaza-train-station-ticket-machines
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/83815362/stock-photo-people-in-railway-terminal-at.html

Double-check your schedules, because fewer trains will be travelling to and from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport starting next Monday.

ProRail, the Dutch railroad contractor, will be renewing the railways between February 26 and March 7, as well as fixing the escalators, stairs, and ramps of the train station.

The NS calculates extra travel time of around 15 minutes for passengers due to the minor renovations, and recommends checking the NS or 9292 app for travel advice, reports NU.nl.

Renovations in the future

ProRail and NS are currently two years into a six-year renovation plan for the Schiphol Airport tracks and train station.

They will also definitely be working on the railways from March 29 to April 1, 2024, and from May 9 to May 13, 2024. Further activities are planned for November.

These renovation plans aren’t the first disruption to train traffic in Schiphol — fewer trains were running to and from Schiphol in late 2023.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Studying in the Netherlands? Here are 9 things you need to set up
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Students wait up to FIVE years to get a room in these Dutch student cities

The housing crisis in the Netherlands is bad for everyone. But with the influx of foreign students, a shortage of...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

Studying in the Netherlands? Here are 9 things you need to set up

Ellen Ranebo - 0
So you’ve just arrived on Dutch soil, suitcase in hand, ready to study in the Netherlands. You may have some questions about what to...

Dutch Quirk #17: Treat the public footpaths like their personal terrace

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
Imagine this: You have the bikes parked in a row on one side of the street. Then you have the neighbours with their knee-high...

Dutch Quirk #22: Give everyone three kisses to say hello

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
So, here's a quirk that gets awkward really quickly if you get it wrong: the Dutch custom to greet you with three kisses on...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.