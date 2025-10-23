- Advertisement -

If you were planning a leisurely evening stroll along the beach, you might want to reschedule. The KNMI has issued a code orange weather warning for this afternoon and Friday morning.

Yep, Storm Benjamin is barrelling towards the Netherlands with wind gusts expected to reach up to 120 kilometres per hour.

The warning kicks off at 2 PM for Zeeland, with other western provinces following later.

The rest of the country won’t escape entirely though, with code yellow warnings in place for areas outside the western coastal zones.

What to expect from Storm Benjamin

If you’re wondering what code orange actually means, it’s the second-highest weather warning level issued by the KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute).

Translation: this is going to be nasty weather that poses real risks.

In the Netherlands, there are three weather codes. Image: DutchReview

The storm will bring heavy wind gusts starting in the southwest, spreading across the rest of the country throughout the night. Western coastal areas can expect gusts between 100 and 120 km/h, whilst further inland, you’re looking at around 80 km/h.

According to NOS, the KNMI warns that traffic will face significant disruption, and there’s a real risk of damage from flying objects and broken branches.

Basically, secure your garden furniture and don’t park under any dodgy-looking trees.

How to stay safe during the storm

The wind is expected to gradually ease on Friday, but until then, the KNMI’s advice is pretty straightforward: avoid unnecessary travel, especially in coastal areas where code orange applies.

If you do need to venture out, keep your distance from trees and tall structures. Cyclists and drivers of high-sided vehicles should be particularly cautious, as these wind speeds can genuinely knock you off course.

For internationals who might not be familiar with Dutch weather warnings, it’s worth downloading the KNMI app or checking their website regularly.

The warnings are updated frequently, and knowing when the storm hits your specific area can help you plan accordingly.

Have you experienced a Dutch storm before, or is this your first code orange weather warning? Share your storm tips in the comments below.