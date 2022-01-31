Storm Corrie makes landfall in the Netherlands

Hold on to your hats, everyone! The KNMI (Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute) issued a code orange warning for Noord-Holland, Friesland, the Wadden area, and the IJsselmeer.

“Treacherous” winds with speeds up to 120 kilometres per hour are expected in these regions. Code yellow applies to the rest of the country. Both codes offer similar advice for travelling and other precautions, reports the NOS. 🟡

Caution! Winds abound

The KNMI emphasises traffic safety across the whole country. Especially trucks and cars with trailers should be extra careful when driving. 🚛

Dutchies are also advised not to cycle around, as this can be very dangerous on busy roads in high winds (they know where to draw the line when it comes to cycling everywhere). 🚳

Storm effects

With strong storm winds, higher water levels, and chances of rain, the storm surge barrier in Zeeland is likely to close to prevent flooding throughout the country.

Strong winds also affect viaducts and bridges. There will be delays in shipping because bridges cannot operate in high winds. 🌁

The GGD closed many coronavirus testing and vaccination locations in Rotterdam, Purmerend, Vlissingen, and Zaandam as a precaution. People who had appointments in these locations can schedule an appointment at a different location.

Delayed travels

The NS decreased the number of train journeys from Den-Helder to Zaandam because of fallen trees and broken branches on tracks. 🚆

Likewise, KLM cancelled several flights arriving at and departing from Schiphol. The weather prevents them from using all runaways and from doing work on the ground, such as baggage handling.

Why Corrie?

The storm is named after Corrie van Dijk. This 83-year-old woman from Schiedam became the female first meteorologist for the KNMI in 1964.

According to RTL Nieuws, she laughed when she found out the storm was named after her. But she also warns to “take Corrie seriously. Of course, I don’t want anyone to die.”

The storm is supposed to peak between 8 AM and 12 PM. After that, the wind will gradually decrease.

Do you have any stormy weather precautions? Tell us in the comments below. 👇

