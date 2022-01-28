Food and drink prices spike just as Dutch lockdown ends

After months of being closed, HORECA in the Netherlands has finally been able to open its doors again. However, if you want to go out for a bite to eat, it’s going to cost you more than it did before. 🍻

Prices have risen significantly due to inflation and business owners are facing extra costs after repeated lockdowns. As a result, the catering industry is warning that you may notice an increase in prices.

“When you see all those additional costs, I think of 15% to 20%,” Patrick van Zuiden, owner of Hotel & Spa Savarin in Rijswijk, tells NU.nl. Van Zuiden is also the chairman of G4, a large umbrella organisation for restaurants in the Netherlands.

Energy costs are through the roof

Energy prices have similarly increased and many Dutch residents are struggling to pay their energy bills. 📈And for businesses, the energy costs have been astronomical. For example, van Zuiden used to pay €2,500 a month for heating for a hotel swimming pool, but now that price has gone up to €7,500. Wat gek!

“My gas bill has tripled and so has my electricity bill,” says Vincenzo Onnembo, co-owner of nNea restaurant in Amsterdam.

It’s normal… kind of

It’s normal for prices to increase over time, especially in the HORECA sector. However, due to the pandemic, global inflation has increased purchasing prices of basic goods even more and have affected businesses’ ability to make a profit.

So if you’re thinking of going out, make sure to save up a bit and don’t go too crazy on the biertjes. 😉🍻

What do you think of prices increasing in HORECA? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Corepics/Depositphotos