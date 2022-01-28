Food and drink prices spike just as Dutch lockdown ends

NewsEconomy
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
friends-having-dinner-in-restaurant
Image: Corepics/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/2139246/stock-photo-dinnertime.html

After months of being closed, HORECA in the Netherlands has finally been able to open its doors again. However, if you want to go out for a bite to eat, it’s going to cost you more than it did before. 🍻

Prices have risen significantly due to inflation and business owners are facing extra costs after repeated lockdowns. As a result, the catering industry is warning that you may notice an increase in prices.

“When you see all those additional costs, I think of 15% to 20%,” Patrick van Zuiden, owner of Hotel & Spa Savarin in Rijswijk, tells NU.nl. Van Zuiden is also the chairman of G4, a large umbrella organisation for restaurants in the Netherlands.

Energy costs are through the roof

Energy prices have similarly increased and many Dutch residents are struggling to pay their energy bills. 📈And for businesses, the energy costs have been astronomical. For example, van Zuiden used to pay €2,500 a month for heating for a hotel swimming pool, but now that price has gone up to €7,500. Wat gek!

“My gas bill has tripled and so has my electricity bill,” says Vincenzo Onnembo, co-owner of nNea restaurant in Amsterdam.

It’s normal… kind of

It’s normal for prices to increase over time, especially in the HORECA sector. However, due to the pandemic, global inflation has increased purchasing prices of basic goods even more and have affected businesses’ ability to make a profit.

So if you’re thinking of going out, make sure to save up a bit and don’t go too crazy on the biertjes. 😉🍻

What do you think of prices increasing in HORECA? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Corepics/Depositphotos

Previous articleVU Amsterdam halts human rights research following Chinese sponsor controversy
Next articleHolidays in the Netherlands 2022: when are the public, national, and school holidays?
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

VU Amsterdam halts human rights research following Chinese sponsor controversy

Last week, the Cross Cultural Human Rights Centre of the Vrije Universiteit (VU) in Amsterdam found itself caught amidst a...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Holidays in the Netherlands 2022: when are the public, national, and school holidays?

Emma Brown - 2
Throughout the year, there are holidays of cultural, religious or historical significance in the Netherlands — but when should you officially celebrate? No worries,...

Food and drink prices spike just as Dutch lockdown ends

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
After months of being closed, HORECA in the Netherlands has finally been able to open its doors again. However, if you want to go...

VU Amsterdam halts human rights research following Chinese sponsor controversy

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Last week, the Cross Cultural Human Rights Centre of the Vrije Universiteit (VU) in Amsterdam found itself caught amidst a crossfire of press reports...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X