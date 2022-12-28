€400 per month?! These Dutch students have been stealing from supermarkets with self-scans

Mandarins? Toothpaste? Sushi? These are only some of the things students have been “forgetting” to scan at self-checkouts, thanks to some tricks up their sleeves.

Gone are the days of students occasionally slipping an unpaid banana into their supermarket bags. Nowadays, they have full-fledged strategies to help them get past check-out without spending a fortune on fresh sushi. 🍣

VICE Netherlands asked students in the Netherlands who steal more than €200 worth of products via self-checkouts per month about their motives and how they feel about it.

Higher prices, higher chances to steal

Let’s face it, money is hard to get by when you’re in university, so it wasn’t surprising that these students began stealing for financial reasons. 💰

Tammie* (23), who steals about €400 per month, tells VICE Netherlands she didn’t know how to get by anymore. “High rent, school fees, insurance and inflation. I didn’t dare ask my mother for money, she also has to make ends meet.”

READ MORE | Your Dutch grocery haul is now over 11% more expensive than last year

Luuk* (20) steals about €300 per month and launched his self-scan stealing habits on a whim when faced with overpriced sushi.

“When the sushi turned out to be €17, I decided to steal it. It was so easy that I started doing it more and more.”

However, he kept doing it because he isn’t necessarily stealing from anyone: “But honestly, at such a large chain, I don’t care much about stealing expensive products. […] I am quite an anti-capitalist. Those big companies are already making tons of money.”

Um, what about random checks?

The students have different strategies when it comes to those random checks you get when paying via self-scan.

Sacha* (23), who steals around €220 monthly, tells VICE Netherlands about a little trick up her sleeve. First, scan only half of your groceries. “When you are checked, show two debit cards and say that you pay for the groceries separately.”

For Luuk (20), stealing is accompanied by many exciting moments: “My bike key is already in my back pocket and I have my bank card so I can leave as quickly as possible. If I do get a check, I walk back into the store as if I forgot a product. Then I try again.”

Now, we don’t want to give you any ideas, especially since supermarket staff may not always believe these strategies. 🤫

The snowball effect

The students all described that it gives them a little kick, or a sort of adrenaline boost, which makes it quite addicting to continue stealing via self-scan.

While Sacha (23) is the only diagnosed kleptomaniac out of the three, the other two also enjoy doing it for the kicks.

READ MORE | This new Aldi in Utrecht has no cash registers… or self-scanners

Luuk (20) says: “It’s quite addictive. To me, stealing feels like a combination of fear and love. I feel better than the rest when I walk out of the store with a bag full of groceries without a problem.”

*Tammie, Luuk and Sacha are fictitious names. The real names of the interviewees are known to the VICE Netherlands editors.

Have you ever stolen anything via self-scan? How do you feel about what these students are doing? Tell us in the comments below!

Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

